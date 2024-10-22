"We're in deeper trouble than we thought," Alabama fans call for coaching change
It hasn't taken long for a contingent of the Alabama fanbase to turn on Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff.
The Alabama Crimson Tide came into the 2024 season with high expectations in Year 1 of DeBoer regime. DeBoer, coming off a national championship appearance with Washington, was one of the hottest coaches in the nation and there was reason to believe that he would have success, especially with the program that legend Nick Saban left behind.
Things got started out on the right foot as DeBoer led Alabama to a thrilling victory over Georgia in Tuscaloosa. Since that point, it has progressingly gotten worse. Bama lost on the road to Vanderbilt and followed that up with a close win against South Carolina at home that could've easily been a loss. Then, the Crimson Tide went were beaten 24-17 by the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville this past weekend.
With two losses before November even begins and marquee games like Missouri and LSU upcoming, it's easy to see why some Tide fans are beginning to become a bit worried about their team. Those were amplified on Monday when offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan stepped up to the mic to field questions from the media.
Of course, one of the first questions that was asked: Why did we see two Alabama wide receivers pretending to take jump shots during a 4th-and-1 attempt that was stopped by Tennessee on Saturday?
His answer? "There's nothing on the field that we're not coaching." Fans were taken back by that response and it shouldn't be surprising that Alabama fans were quick to completely tear Sheridan up on social media.
One fan said that things are "worse than they thought."
Another Tide fan pointed out that maybe the offensive staff should spend more time coaching the offensive line to block and pick up a yard, rather than focus on telling the wide receivers to fake jump shots.
One Bama fan called Sheridan "the worst offensive coordinator in 20 years," while another said the offensive coordinator is in "way over his head."
DeBoer may have some tough decisions in about a month and a half, but there's no reason to believe that any firings or coaching staff shakeups will happen before the end of the season.
Alabama will close out its 2024 regular season with a home game against Missouri, followed by a road tilt against LSU. The Crimson Tide will then play Mercer at home before going on the road to take on Oklahoma. They'll finish the regular season at home with the annual matchup against in-state rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.