Alabama fans mourn their program, Kalen DeBoer under fire in Tuscaloosa
Kalen DeBoer's stint at Alabama has been nothing short of a disappointment thus far.
Heading into the 2024 season, most Alabama fans thought the beat would go on even after Nick Saban retired. The Crimson Tide was still bringing in talent and Jalen Milroe was still the quarterback. After a home win over Georgia, things seemed to be trending towards Alabama remaining the premiere program in the nation.
Oh, how quickly things can change in college football.
Alabama has now lost two games — one to Vanderbilt a couple of weeks ago and then to Tennessee on Saturday — and the Crimson Tide are firmly out of contention for the SEC Championship, and it's not even November yet.
Following the 24-17 loss to the Volunteers, Alabama aren't holding back their feelings on the head coach, who has been drawing ire for many things, including not tucking in his shirt and how he handles the program from a management perspective.
Earlier this week Nick Saban shared that things can quickly change in Tuscaloosa and we can certainly see that.
Even before the game was over, one Alabama fan was calling for the entire coaching staff to be fired after the Crimson Tide allegedly faked an injury.
Another fan points out the tough spot that DeBoer was in to begin with.
While much of the college football world is celebrating the demise of Alabama, it should be noted that things can change for the better just as quickly as they fell apart. DeBoer has work to do, but he's not leaving Tuscaloosa anytime soon.
With two losses, Alabama will be on the outside-looking-in for the College Football Playoff picture and the SEC Championship, but they're not quite eliminated yet.
The Crimson Tide will return home for a matchup against No. 19-ranked Missouri this coming Saturday.