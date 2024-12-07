Welcome to the playoff, Arizona State: Sun Devils are this year's Cinderella team
Arizona State’s magical season just got its crown jewel: a Big 12 Championship title.
The Arizona State Sun Devils, who were pegged to finish last in the conference back in August, shocked everyone with a 45-19 demolition of Iowa State in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. This victory not only secured the trophy but also punched their ticket to the 12-team College Football Playoff—a first in program history.
The game started with a bang for both sides. Iowa State grabbed the early momentum with a Carson Hansen touchdown, but Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt wasted no time responding.
Leavitt orchestrated a masterclass performance, finishing with three touchdown passes and a rushing score. His chemistry with wide receiver Xavier Guillory was on full display, as Guillory caught two of those touchdowns, including a dazzling 21-yard grab in the third quarter.
Running back Cam Skattebo was another star for the Sun Devils. The workhorse back tallied 170 yards on the ground and added three total touchdowns, including a 33-yard receiving score that put the game out of reach. The offensive line deserves credit too, consistently carving out running lanes and keeping Leavitt clean in the pocket.
On the defensive side, Arizona State turned up the heat. Keith Abney II snagged a critical interception, while the entire unit clamped down after Iowa State’s early scores. The Cyclones were held to just 127 rushing yards and struggled to convert key third downs.
Arizona State went from being an afterthought to Big 12 champions, defying preseason predictions and the odds every step of the way. With an 11-2 record, the Sun Devils now look forward to competing on college football’s biggest stage. From the cellar to the CFP—what a ride it’s been.
The Sun Devils will now await their seeding in the College Football Playoff, likely either as the 4-seed with a bye or the 12-seed with a road game in the first-round.