What comes next after NCAA’s House Settlement? Key dates to follow and more

On Friday Night, College Sports were changed forever as Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House Settlement bringing about massive changes to the NCAA as we know it. The changes bring about revenue sharing, NIL regulations, and roster limits while former athletes in the case will be paid over the next ten years.

The changes are monumental as the sport undergoes several drastic changes, as schools can pay their athletes for the first time. Scholarship limits also come into place which could be the end of the walk-ons in College. These changes will begin to take place over the next month continuing throughout the years to come.

The following dates are the key dates to know and follow as the House Settlement comes into affect in College Sports:

June 6th, 2025: The House Vs NCAA Settlement is approved by Judge Claudia Wilken putting the agreed upon rules into affect.

June 11th, 2025: NIL Go Portal launches

The NIL Portal will be used as a resource for College Athletes as they navigate dealing with the NIL deals they're offered on a daily basis. The athletes will report their NIL deals to ensure they're in compliance with NCAA rules as any deal worth more than $600 needs to be approved by the clearinghouse. The portal will serve as a resource for the athletes with information for the athletes as well as the chance to connect with service providers.

June 15th, 2025: Opt-In Deadline for Non-Defendant schools to commit to Revenue Sharing

July 1st, 2025: First Date for direct institutional revenue sharing to student-athletes

Part of the House Settlement is the ability for schools to start paying their athletes directly through revenue sharing. In Year One, Colleges will be able to distribute up to roughly $20.5 Million to their athletes with $13-16 million expected for College Football.

July 6th, 2025: Opt-In schools must "designate" student-athletes permitted by settlement to remain above roster limits

Start of the academic year: All Fall Sports programs must be at or below the set roster limits except for "designated" student athletes.