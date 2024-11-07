What to make of Carson Beck’s interception struggles
By Sam Simonic
There has been an unexpected development across the Georgia Bulldogs football team. Despite the SEC-leading 7-1 record, the Bulldogs have a greater issue at hand.
Quarterback Carson Beck is the subject at fault. Given his recent performances under center, Beck has caused far too many turnovers for what is supposed to be a premier Georgia offense.
In Georgia’s recent 34-20 win over Florida, Beck tallied 3 interceptions. This now marks the third straight game where Beck has thrown for multiple interceptions. Over the past 3 games alone, Beck has thrown 8 interceptions.
“In the future, I have to do better,” Beck said following the victory on Saturday.
Despite the brutal interception stat line, Beck completed 20 of 40 passes for 309 yards for 2 touchdowns. However, it was another slow start for the Bulldogs as Georgia trailed Florida 13-6 at the half. It took to a 28-point offensive outpour in the second half for Georgia to secure their seventh win on the season.
“I think it really comes down to me at the end of the day. There are things that people around me can do to help…so when I have guys around me that can help and make plays that takes a lot of it off me, and puts it on the offense as a whole. But for me, I have to be better. Whether that’s in preparation, or when I get into the game and in-game decision making – that’ll come.”
Remaining optimistic is the key. Regardless of Beck’s turnover woes, Georgia still finds themselves in a great situation with a 7-1 record and ranked third in the CFP Poll.
“I think the concern is the mistakes can’t be catastrophic,” Smart said on Monday per DawgNation. “You’ve got to make good decisions. And the two plays that he ends up turning the ball over on, they weren’t great looks defensively against that call, like we were expecting something else. So when that happens, you’ve got to play for the next down, right? It’s the most common thing in football. You’ve got to be willing to concede a down and move on, especially when it’s first down.
The “catastrophic mistakes” Smart mentioned are essential to Georgia’s marquee matchups in the near future. The Bulldogs will face #16 Ole Miss on the road this Saturday, and #7 Tennessee at home next Saturday. With one loss, Georgia has slim room for error.
Ultimately, Beck’s turnover rate is far too high for a championship-caliber team. Through 8 games Beck has thrown for 2,302 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Beck also has a QBR of 74.6, which ranks 24th in the nation. His touchdown-interception ratio is a subpar 1.5 (for every 1.5 touchdowns, he throws an interception).
The stats don’t necessarily tell the whole story. Despite Carson Beck’s endless up-and-down streaks, he has been a main contributor to Georgia’s offense in timely moments.
Against Alabama, Beck led the Bulldogs back from a 28-0 deficit. Following the 3 interceptions he threw that game, he also completed 27-50 passes and threw for a career-high 439 yards and 3 touchdowns.
There’s no denying Beck’s talent and arm capabilities, but it really comes down to consistency. With being a great quarterback comes immense pressure.
“Y’all see there’s pressure on me,” Beck said following the Florida game. “For me, I just go play. I just have fun. I’m here to win. At the end of the day, it’s a bottom-line business. I don’t care what happens. Obviously, I want to go throw a perfect game, 30 for 30, four (touchdowns). That’s what I was thinking about walking into the stadium.”
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Beck had the second-best odds at winning the Heisman (+750) coming into the season. Beck is now completely out of the Heisman picture. However, with aspirations as high as reaching the “Promised Land” once again, Beck must clean up a crucial quarterback flaw of his.
The bottom line is simple. Georgia is in a prime position to go to the Playoffs and play for a championship. Beck needs to capitalize on key opportunities to bring the Georgia offense more often up than down. If one thing is for certain, you can never count out a team led by Kirby Smart. He will have his guys clicking on all cylinders, whether they have thrown 11 interceptions or not.