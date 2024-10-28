Where Deion Sanders could end up coaching in 2025
With neither of Deion Sanders’ sons expected to be on the roster for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025, the current head coach is suspected by many to be on the move at the end of the 2024 season. Sanders’ son Shiloh Sanders who plays safety for the Buffaloes is in his fifth season with the school and may not return, while Sander’s other son on the roster, Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as a quarterback.
With both of his sons on the team since Sanders took the job just one season ago, one cannot totally blame him if they were to both no longer be on the team, combined with the fact that the Buffaloes are not exactly a powerhouse FBS program historically aside for a 12-year run which saw six seasons of double-digit wins between 1989 and 2001. If this proves to be the case, speculation will run rampant about what Sanders’ next move will be
Potential landing spots for Deion Sanders in 2025
Florida State Seminoles
This may be the most logical scenario given that Sanders was an All-American defensive back for the Seminoles and played for the squad from 1985-1989. Although there may be a little animosity due to recent happenings, I still would not be totally shocked if Sanders ends up back in Tallahassee where it all began.
This would of course require a head coaching change to even become a possibility. One would think that after a 12-0 regular season and ACC Conference Championship in 2023, current Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell would be more than safe. However, after a 1-6 start in 2024, the seat is heating up for Norvell in Tallahassee.
Dallas Cowboys
Sanders spent five years of his 14-year NFL career with the Cowboys under owner Jerry Jones. With Sanders’ success as a head coach at the collegiate level with Jackson State and Colorado, this would be an appealing choice for the most popular NFL franchise and owner Jones. Jones is known as an owner to like a lot of pomp and circumstance. So, throwing Sanders into the mix may be a perfect fit in his eyes.
Arkansas Razorbacks
Razorbacks’ athletic director Hunter Yurachek seemingly likes big name hires lately. Not only did the Razorbacks bring back former head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator who is one of the schools most popular coaches of all-time, they also brought over National Championship-winning head coach John Calipari from the Kentucky Wildcats on the basketball side of things.
Like the Seminoles, this would require a head coaching chance for the Razorbacks who currently sit at 4-2 under fifth year head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman was on the hot seat heading into 2024, so depending on how the season ends up, this could be a possibility.
Staying at Colorado
This is always a possibility still even though both of Sanders’ sons may not be on the roster in 2025. Sanders is building something just as he did at Jackson State. In year one, the Buffaloes went 4-8 which came off of a 1-11 campaign in 2022 under previous head coach, Karel Dorrell. Sanders continues to improve the Buffaloes who are off to a 5-2 start so far in 2024.
The motivation to keep improving the Buffaloes could be a challenge that Sanders wants to continue to embrace, instead of starting at a program closer to the top whether it be at the college or pro level.
Stepping down from coaching
Sanders did have some health issues earlier on during his time with the Buffaloes which seems to have calmed now. However, between this and his sons no longer being on the roster, there is a possibility that Sanders steps away from coaching starting in 2025 as well.