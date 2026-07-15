Where is the floor for Kentucky football in 2026?

The boot Mark Stoops got on his way out of Lexington may not have been the softest, but one can’t deny that he gave Kentucky some of the best seasons ever witnessed in the history of its football program.

It’s that exact legacy that left the Wildcats difficult to count out regardless of their opponent; if you caught them on the wrong weekend, you could suffer an arrhythmia-inducing close call if not a wrecking upset. These scares reached as high as both the Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Bulldogs, on a couple of occasions each (especially in 2024, where the former fell to the Cats in Oxford just two weeks after the latter narrowly limped out of a 13-12 slugfest).

Now that such magic is gone, I fear it could take a program of UK's status some serious time to get it back—but on just how sour of a note should we expect the rebuild to begin? Based on the schedule, I’d say the sourest you can picture.

Here’s a tip, SEC: if you really want to look as deep as possible, consider getting better at treating your lesser members with some mercy in the scheduling process, because the Wildcats have a 2026 campaign that is seemingly hastening their return to “blueblood punching bag.”

I count 10…10 opponents on the UK agenda that check one or more of the following criteria: are a playoff contender (Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma), have recently proven the ability to field a formidable team under their current leadership (South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisville), and/or have higher hopes than Kentucky through superior HC hires (LSU, Florida).

Now if you know me, you know that I usually try to leave the door ajar for underdogs like UK, as in a conference like the SEC, virtually everything the Cats have done in football have involved fighting uphill, so writing them off the minute any matchup looks remotely intimidating isn't necessarily a fair shot. But again, the man behind many of Kentucky's role-defying moments was Mark Stoops, the same guy that just moved out with a whimper. As an effect, the chances of each of these foes bringing L's have to be significantly higher than normal.

So, to set the record straight here, my initial question—in the title—was where the floor for the 2026 Kentucky Wildcats likely sat. The answer being 2-10 is bad enough, but upon looking at all the star power that would be behind making that finish a reality, and understanding that the Cats will basically be taking all of them on back-to-back, I believe 10 losses is not as much the worst they can do as it is the result they’ll actually get. Thank goodness there’s always basketball.