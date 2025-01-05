Where should Miami go for vacant defensive coordinator role?

The Miami Hurricanes have just concluded a dissapointing stretch to an overall good season. The program experienced the most buzz and excitement around the team in a long time and the hype was somewhat justified. Due to the arrival of standout transfers such as Heisman finalist Cam Ward and tailback Damian Martinez, Miami experienced just their second double-digit win season since the school's move to the ACC in 2004.

The offense had no problems putting up points. The Hurricanes averaged the most yards and most points per game as they had the nation's top offense. However, a 10-2 regular season and loss in the Pop-Tarts Bowl could've easily been turned into an undefeated mark and trip to the College Football Playoff. Miami was repeatedly stun by a defense that struggled to make it's mark on the year. It seemed as if every game the offense was forced to score every possession and create magic.

Miami ranked 68th nationally in scoring defense. Every game was like pulling teeth, as the secondary routinely got burned in every game, and there was little pressure on opposing quarterbacks, as well as a lack of takeaways. The Canes defense allowed 30.8 points per game in ACC play. Their two losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse were the results of poor defensive play. The Syracuse loss in the regular season finale blew the most since Miami had a 21-0 lead and the defense folded.

Statement from Mario Cristobal regarding the firing of DC Lance Guidry: “I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami.



“In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will… — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) December 31, 2024

A trip to the ACC Championship and potential spot in the CFP evaporated. As a result, defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was fired on Tuesday morning. 2024 was Guidry's second season at Miami after he had built Marshall to a top 10 national defense in 2022 under Charles Huff. However, Guidry hasn't come close to seeing the same production in his days at Coral Gables. So, now with him gone, who should the Canes look at to fill the void. Here are a few names to keep an eye on.