Which Freshman Wide Receiver has the best chance to be the next emerging star?

The 2024 College Football season was the year of the Freshman Wide Receiver as players like Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, Ryan Wingo, and Cam Coleman made massive impacts as soon as they stepped onto the field. The Wide Receiver positions is one of the easiest positions for a True Freshman to make an impact at which always makes it exciting when a program lands a highly touted receiver.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, several programs could have the next great wide receivers. It's not always the highest ranked recruits that make an instant impact as it often comes down to the experience returning to the room.

Dakorien Moore would be the easiest answer as the Oregon Freshman was the top ranked wide receiver in his class. This Spring, Dakorien Moore showed up on campus and looked the part of the Nation's top wide receiver recruit, dominating this Spring. As Oregon looks to replace Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart who suffered a significant injury, Moore has the big play ability to instantly start for the Ducks and to make a massive impact.

The receiver with the best chance to emerge as one of College Football's brightest young stars is Florida Freshman Dallas Wilson. After signing with Oregon, Wilson quickly requested out of his Letter of Intent instead signing with the Gators. This Spring, Wilson dominated at Florida's Spring Game and should only continue to get better as DJ Lagway begins throwing this Summer.

True Freshman Malik Clark will make an instant impact for South Carolina as a True Freshman. After signing with the Gamecocks as the 11th ranked WR recruit in the Class, Clark came in and impressed this Spring, garnering high praise from Shane Beamer.

"He really came in and solidified himself as one of those guys we think can play a lot for us this upcoming season. He’s really worked hard and has high expectations for himself and has been everything we thought he would be when he got here. So really proud of what he has done since he’s gotten there." Shane Beamer

While he wasn't an early enrollee, Caleb Cunningham lands on campus this Summer with the talent level to make an instant impact. As the Rebels undergo a ton of changes at the position, Caleb Cunningham has the ability to step onto campus and make an impact right away. Cunningham has drawn comparisons to former Ole Miss star AJ Brown and if the Rebels signee can come close to living up to those comparisons, he'll make an immediate impact.

