Who benefits most from Liberty losing to Kennesaw State?
An upset of epic proportions was in store for college football fans on Wednesday night, and many did not even know it happened.
The Liberty Flames, who held a perfect 5-0 record coming into Wednesday evening, fell 27-24 to Kennesaw State, a team that had not won a single game. Liberty had received a vote in the AP Top-25, but a loss will not only put to end any hopes of getting ranked, but also grabbing the lone Group of 5 bid in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
With the Flames losing and falling out of College Football Playoff contention, here's a look at the teams who benefited the most from their loss.
Boise State
First, it's the obvious front-runner for the Group of 5 College Football Playoff spot. Boise State, currently 5-1, is set up for an elimination game this weekend as the Broncos travel to UNLV. Both teams already have a loss, but they're 2-0 in the Mountain West.
If Boise State wins this weekend, the Broncos will be the clear favorite for the Group of 5 spot, at least for now. That only is helped by Liberty essentially being eliminated, and not having to worry about an undefeated team from the Conference USA rising up the polls later in the season.
UNLV
We've already mentioned UNLV, but the fact remains that they may be the team who benefited most from Liberty losing this week.
The Rebels already have a loss to Syracuse working against them, but a win against Boise State this weekend and everything is seemingly forgiven. UNLV is not currently ranked, but that will change if they can get a victory over the Broncos.
With Liberty losing, it paves the way for UNLV to propel itself up the conversation and not have to worry about an unbeaten Liberty somehow sneaking past them later in the season.
Navy
Speaking on monumental games, Navy plays one on Saturday. The Midshipmen will play rival Notre Dame on Saturday with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance.
Navy (6-0, 4-0 in the AAC) is now ranked No. 24 in the AP Top-25. A win over Notre Dame would move the Midshipmen into the Top-20 and they'll be in striking distance of Boise State. Though no one knows how things will play out, it's my opinion an undefeated AAC conference champion would get into the field over a one-loss Boise State. However, that is all relative right now.
Army
The final team on this list is Army, who currently sits at No. 23 in the AP rankings with a perfect 7-0 record.
Being undefeated, Army still controls its own destiny in the American, perhaps destined to face a conference title game against Navy. That being said, a loss to, say, Notre Dame later this season wouldn't necessarily eliminate Army now that there are no other undefeated Group of 5 teams outside of them and Navy.
If Army takes care of business, they'll be playing in the AAC conference championship game with a chance to potentially lock up that 12-seed in the College Football Playoff. For now, though, we'll have to see how it all plays out.