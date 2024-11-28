Who is playing college football on Black Friday? Complete game schedule
Week 14 is here, and Friday's college football slate features several games worth tuning in for, including conference matchups and rivalry clashes. From high-stakes battles to teams jockeying for bowl eligibility, there's something for every fan.
The highlight of Friday’s action is the annual rivalry clash between Mississippi State and No. 9 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl. Additionally, Georgia Tech faces No. 10 Georgia in a marquee evening matchup, while No. 12 Boise State looks to finish strong against Oregon State.
Of course, we'll kickoff Black Friday with a matchup between Oklahoma State and Colorado, which has major stakes in determining the potential berths for the Big 12 championship game.
FBS games on Friday, November 29, 2024
Here’s a look at the full lineup of games on Friday, November 29:
- Oregon State at (11) Boise State – 12:00 PM ET – FOX
- Oklahoma State at (25) Colorado – 12:00 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Minnesota at Wisconsin – 12:00 PM ET – CBS
- Miami (OH) at Bowling Green – 12:00 PM ET – ESPNU
- Ball State at Ohio – 12:00 PM ET – CBSSN
- Navy at East Carolina – 12:00 PM ET – ESPN
- Mississippi State at (14) Ole Miss – 3:30 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Liberty at Sam Houston – 3:30 PM ET – CBSSN
- Utah State at Colorado State – 3:30 PM ET – FS1
- Texas State at South Alabama – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Stanford at San José State – 4:00 PM ET – CBS
- Georgia Tech at (7) Georgia – 7:30 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Nebraska at Iowa – 7:30 PM ET – NBC
- Utah at UCF – 8:00 PM ET – FOX
From early afternoon showdowns to evening clashes, Friday promises plenty of football action to carry you into the weekend.
Saturday Blitz will be taking you through all of Rivalry Weekend, so make sure to stay tuned here for the latest updates from around the country.