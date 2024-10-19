Who is playing college football on Saturday? 2024 Week 8 game schedule
By Sam Fariss
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are hosting the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in one of the biggest games of the season this weekend but it isn't the only big-time showdown on the schedule.
In fact, the SEC game is just one of 48 FBS matchups taking place on Saturday, with 11 other FBS games happening earlier in the week, including two ranked matchups.
So, while Horns and Dawgs fans wait for their primetime game, and for those who cheer on any other team in the nation, here is a complete college football Saturday schedule for Week 8:
FBS games on Saturday, Oct. 19
- (6) Miami at Louisville – noon ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Virginia at (10) Clemson – noon ET – ACC Network
- Nebraska at (16) Indiana – noon ET – FOX
- Auburn at (19) Missouri – noon ET – ESPN
- East Carolina at (23) Army – noon ET – ESPN2
- Wisconsin at Northwestern – noon ET – Big Ten Network
- UCLA at Rutgers – noon ET – FS1
- Wake Forest at UConn – noon ET – CBSSN
- Arizona State at Cincinnati – noon ET – ESPN+
- Louisiana at Costal Carolina – noon ET – ESPNU
- South Carolina at Oklahoma – 12:45 p.m. ET – SEC Network
- Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan – 2 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- Tulsa at Temple – 2 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- (7) Alabama at (11) Tennessee – 3:30 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN+
- (12) Notre Dame at Georgia Tech – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
- (24) Michigan at (22) Illinois – 3:30 p.m. ET – CBS/Paramount+
- Charlotte at (25) Navy – 3:30 p.m. ET – CBSSN
- NC State at California – 3:30 p.m. ET – ACC Network
- Houston at Kansas – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- Hawai'i at Washington State – 3:30 p.m. ET – The CW Network
- Texas State at Old Dominion – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- Ohio at Miami (OH) – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- Ken State at Bowling Green State – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- Western Michigan at Buffalo – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- Toledo at Northern Illinois – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- UAB at USF – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- FAU at UTSA – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- Rice at Tulane – 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- USC at Maryland – 4 p.m. ET – FS1
- Colorado at Arizona – 4 p.m. ET – FOX
- Baylor at Texas Tech – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN2
- New Mexico at Utah State – 4 p.m. ET – truTV/Max
- Wyoming at San Jose State – 4 p.m. ET
- James Madison at Georgia Southern – 4 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- (14) Texas A&M at Mississippi State – 4:15 p.m. ET – SEC Network
- (8) LSU at Arkanasas – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN
- Ball State at Vanderbilt – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN+/SECN+
- Arkansas State at Southern Miss – 7 p.m. ET – ESPN+
- (5) Georgia at (1) Texas – 7:30 p.m. ET – ABC/ESPN+
- UCF at (9) Iowa State – 7:30 p.m. ET – FS1
- (17) Kansas State at West Virginia – 7:30 p.m. ET – FOX
- Iowa at Michigan State – 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC/Peacock
- North Texas at Memphis – 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPNU
- Kentucky at Florida – 7:45 p.m. ET – SEC Network
- (21) SMU at Stanford – 8 p.m. ET – ACC Network
- Colorado State at Air Force – 8 p.m. ET – CBSSN
- UNLV at Oregon State – 10 p.m. ET – The CW Network
- TCU at Utah – 10:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
As always, shows like FOX's Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN College GameDay will be broadcast prior to any game's kickoff so really, fans could sit on their couches from 9 a.m. on Saturday until well into Sunday morning, only watching college football.