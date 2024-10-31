Who will win between No. 20 SMU and No. 18 Pittsburgh?
The SMU Mustangs (7-1) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-0) will meet in a highly anticipated ACC showdown on Saturday night. Both programs have had solid seasons and are both undefeated in conference play and are still firmly in the ACC and College Football Playoff hunt. Who will win this game which is arguably the biggest game of the season for each program?
SMU is fresh off having escaped the Duke Blue Devils in overtime last Saturday to improve to 4-0 in ACC play. Despite having committed a whopping 6 turnovers, the Mustangs managed to escape after Duke decided to go for a two-point conversion to win the game in overtime, but SMU's defense stepped up to win 28-27.
Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings, who is now 5-0 as a starter, had a rough outing to say the least. Jennings did contribute 299 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns, but he also committed three interceptions and two fumbles (one fumble came late in the fourth quarter).
On Duke's ensuing possession after the fumble recovery, the Blue Devils were in prime position to win the game at the end of regulation with a field goal (30 yards), but SMU's Jahfari Harvey blocked it to send the game into overtime.
So, the Mustangs blocked a potential game winning field goal and also hindered a potential game-winning two point conversion in overtime after having committed 6 turnovers, if that's not a showcase of resilience, then what is?
However, it is possible that Jennings won't play against the Panthers as head coach Rhett Lashleeannounced that his starting quarterback is questionable for the game against Pitt. If Jennings can't play, then former starting quarterback Preston Stone will get the nod. Stone started for the Mustangs for all of last season and three games into this season until getting replaced in favor of Jennings.
If Jennings can't play, SMU will be without two of its key players along with leading pass catcher RJ Maryland, who suffered a season ending injury against Stanford a few weeks back.
As for the Pirates, they didn't need a game-saving blocked field goal or anything of that nature in a 41-13 beatdown over the Syracuse Orange last Thursday night. The headline of this game was the Panthers defense, as they forced five turnovers, which three of them were pick-sixes from Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord. The Panthers pass rush were having its way against the Orange's offensive line and sacked McCord 4 times in the affair.
Pittsburgh upstart quarterback Eli Holstein (108 passing yards and 2 touchdowns) and the offense didn't have to do much as they only had possession for 18:41 minutes compared to Syracuse having the ball for 41:13 minutes, respectively. However, Holstein has had an overall solid outing in his first season as a starter by having garnered 1,805 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and currently ranking in the top-20 in passing efficiency (156.27). However, he is also questionable for the upcoming matchup due to a undisclosed injury he suffered in the fourth quarter against the Orange.
The turn around made by Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi after having a 3-9 campaign a season ago is nothing short of noteworthy. The Panthers are clicking on all cylinders right now, and at 3-0 in ACC play, Pitt is aiming to secure its second ACC title within a four-season span (2021) and the program's first playoff berth.
The Mustangs are favorited in Dallas, however, one can't help but lean towards the Panthers if SMU can't cut back on the turnovers, but the health of Jennings and Holstein also plays a factor in the matchup.
The last time SMU met Pittsburgh was in the BBVA bowl game (2011 bowl season) and the Mustangs won 28-6.