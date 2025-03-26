Why Andrew Luck could be the next head coach for Stanford football

It’s not every day a Power Four football program finds itself without a head coach just months before a season kicks off — but here we are. After Stanford parted ways with Troy Taylor, all eyes have turned toward the man now steering the ship behind the scenes: Andrew Luck.

Yep, that Andrew Luck.

Ever since Luck stepped back into the Stanford football world as general manager, there’s been a noticeable energy shift. Call it a culture change, a reset, or just plain old optimism — whatever it is, people are paying attention. The idea of Luck going from GM to head coach might’ve sounded far-fetched a few months ago, but now? It doesn’t seem that crazy.

Since taking on the GM role last November, Luck hasn’t exactly stayed tucked away in an office. He’s been everywhere — from overseeing recruiting and player development to engaging with alumni and donors. He’s got his fingerprints all over this program already, and by most accounts, it’s been a breath of fresh air.

But what makes this all the more interesting is that Andrew Luck didn’t just jump into a front-office job cold. He’s been slowly warming back up to football over the past few years. One of the more underrated storylines? He spent time coaching high school ball at Palo Alto High School.

Luck himself has even hinted at how fulfilling that experience was, so it's not really all that far-fetched to think this could be his next move.

So now, with Stanford searching for a new head coach and Luck already in-house, the question writes itself: does he want to take the next step?

Let’s be real — stepping into the head coaching role at a place like Stanford, isn’t something you do on a whim. It’s a big job with big expectations. But if there’s anyone who understands what Stanford football can be — and what it should be — it’s Luck.

He lived it. He helped put the Cardinal back on the map as a player. And now, he might just be the guy to do it again — this time with a headset instead of a helmet.

Of course, there’s no official word yet. Maybe Luck is happy sticking with the GM gig. Maybe Stanford has another name circled on the whiteboard. But until we hear otherwise, don’t be surprised if this buzz keeps growing.

