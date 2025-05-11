Why Clemson and Notre Dame need each other in the new world of college football

In a move that feels very strategic, Clemson and Notre Dame have agreed to face off annually for the next 12 years, starting in 2027.

The deal runs through 2038 and turns what has been an occasional high-profile clash into a staple of the college football calendar. While this might just seem like two brands agreeing to some great games for the fans, the truth is that this partnership is about a whole lot more than tradition or competition.

This is survival — and positioning — in the ever-shifting world of college football.

Why Clemson Needs Notre Dame

Clemson has never had a problem scheduling big-time opponents. Over the next several years, the Tigers are lined up to face Georgia and Oklahoma in non-conference showdowns. But here’s the thing — there’s a decent chance some of those games might quietly vanish.

With the SEC on the verge of shifting to a nine-game conference schedule and a College Football Playoff format looming that would give the SEC four automatic bids, the incentive to schedule tough non-conference opponents just isn’t the same anymore.

Why risk a loss or injuries when you already have a built-in playoff ticket?

That’s where Notre Dame comes in. If the SEC schools start pulling out of these non-conference games, Clemson could find itself with a major scheduling hole — and the Irish fill it perfectly. Not only is it a marquee matchup, but it’s one that draws eyeballs and boosts television ratings. That matters now more than ever.

The ACC is reportedly working on a model that awards more revenue to teams that produce higher TV ratings. Clemson-Notre Dame is a guaranteed ratings draw — a major benefit for a program trying to stay competitive with the revenue giants in the SEC and Big Ten.

And here’s where it gets even more interesting: the agreement between Clemson and Notre Dame isn’t tied to the ACC. That’s a huge deal. If Clemson decides to leave the conference — and there’s no shortage of rumors about the Tigers being a target for future SEC or Big Ten expansion — they would still get to keep this series going.

That’s a valuable chip to bring to the table. If you’re one of those major conferences, a yearly Clemson-Notre Dame matchup is the kind of content that fills a primetime slot with no hesitation. It’s playoff-worthy TV nearly every year.

Let’s also not overlook how this fits into the likely future of the CFP. If the 16-team format moves forward as expected — with four auto bids for the SEC and Big Ten, two for the ACC and Big 12, and one for a Group of Five champion — that leaves just three at-large spots. Clemson could lose to Notre Dame and still make the playoff by being one of the top ACC teams. So playing the Irish becomes a "free shot" in a way — high-reward, low-risk, and high-visibility. It’s the kind of scheduling decision that makes both football and business sense.

Why Notre Dame Needs Clemson

Notre Dame’s independence has always been both a badge of honor and a scheduling challenge. For years, they’ve balanced tradition, rivalry, and playoff politics. But the path is narrowing. As the SEC and Big Ten beef up their in-conference schedules and move toward formats that prioritize league matchups for playoff access, Notre Dame’s pool of willing non-conference partners shrinks.

They need games — real, quality games. That’s the lifeblood of their playoff résumé.

Locking in Clemson for the next dozen years is a massive win in that department. Not only is it a game that will matter in the eyes of the selection committee, but it’s one that can anchor a schedule that may get more difficult to build as time goes on. This isn’t just a marquee opponent; it’s a reliable one.

With only three true at-large bids expected under the expanded format, the Irish can’t afford to load up on fluff and hope for the best. They’ve got to be a top-three at-large team to get in. Having Clemson locked into the schedule every year gives them one of the most valuable tools in that fight: strength of schedule.

Even if Notre Dame were to stumble somewhere else on the slate, a win over Clemson could swing things in their favor when the committee starts splitting hairs. The Tigers bring both credibility and opportunity — and for an independent team trying to preserve its place in a playoff-heavy system, that’s gold.

And here’s the thing — much like Clemson doesn’t need to beat Notre Dame to stay in the conversation, Notre Dame doesn’t necessarily need to beat Clemson either. But if they do? It could be the difference between sitting at home in December or gearing up for another postseason run.

