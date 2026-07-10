Why is Oklahoma State football getting so much hype?

We all know that you’re not supposed to get hung up on everything you see on social media, but when it comes to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, I just can’t help myself.

I don’t know about you, but it feels like I can’t swing a dead cat without hitting someone online that believes OK State is fixing to go on some huge comeback tour this fall, expecting them to be one of the stronger slices of the Big 12—and I’m just unable to see it.

Supporters will argue that while Oklahoma State football was heinous last year, it’s undergone a complete makeover since then. Also, if you’re looking to find solid ground as a Power 4 team, the Big 12 is quite possibly the most accommodating conference there is, at least when considering its relatively low ceiling and better-restrained chaos. I suppose that is one way to look at it, but I have another.

Just imagine with me for a moment, would you please? The Cowboys are coming off of the worst season ever…even though their league isn’t insanely cannibalistic like some others today, it still holds a firm power dynamic between its best teams and worst, making it difficult to stand out amongst the higher-ups…and the titans expected to overcome these hurdles are Eric Morris and his North Texas transfers, none of which have experience facing adversity of OK State’s size…where are you seeing the grand shift?

It’s easy to pull for the Cowboys, as they’re far from a blueblood and are often viewed as the little brothers OU left behind. They also have nowhere to go but up, making the anticipation of a climb from the ashes feel less delusional than it usually would, but let’s rip off the fantasy goggles and look at this situation for what it is—you really think North Texas Premium is going toe-to-toe with the bulk of what this schedule serves up? I don’t.