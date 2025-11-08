Why K-State is Oklahoma State’s last chance to win in the Big 12

It seems like fans of just about every team have something to frown about in college football nowadays, but morale just might be the lowest in Stillwater, home of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys fired Mike Gundy early in the season after a loss to Tulsa, and even that wasn't the lowest point of the season.

That’s right, even after two months' worth of games, all the Pokes have under their belt is a lackluster win over UT Martin from Week 1, making it feel as if they are doomed to lose out and go winless in Big 12 play once again—but wait, one more glimmer of hope remains, and it actually comes around this upcoming weekend. We know it by the name of Kansas State.

Ever since their early struggles against North Dakota and Army, the K-State Wildcats have been well established as one of the nation’s biggest letdowns, sitting with a record of 4-5 today.

It’s with that sorry résumé that they travel into Boone Pickens Stadium to face the desperate Cowboys, who, just like Kansas State, will be rested from a needed bye week.

Based on those specifics, it seems that if an upset alert were to ever lean OK State’s way, its date with the Cats would make for the most-ideal opportunity, especially as a trip to UCF and a meeting with battle-tested rival Iowa State are all that follow it.

It wouldn’t mean much to the fans beyond bragging rights, nor would it indicate a change in trajectory for the program as a whole, but it would give you a flickering light in a mercilessly dark tunnel, and that’s more than what you have right now. Therefore, Kansas State is a team I’d certainly bring my all against.

