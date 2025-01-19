Why Marcus Freeman may be coaching his last game at Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are getting prepared to play the biggest game in program history in more than the last decade, led by Marcus Freeman at the helm. However, questions loom about his future in South Bend once the national championship game comes to a close on Monday night.

Marcus Freeman might be facing a pivotal moment in his coaching career, and it’s hard to ignore the possibility that the national championship matchup against Ohio State could be his last with Notre Dame.

Freeman has done an impressive job with the Fighting Irish, leading them to the national championship stage. It’s no surprise that NFL teams are paying attention. When asked about the Bears' reported interest, Freeman remained focused on the present.

“The reality is, with team success comes individual recognition,” Freeman said. “To hear that the Bears have interest, it’s humbling. It’s the NFL. It’s also a reminder that with team success comes individual success.” He also made it clear that, for now, his attention is solely on preparing his team. “I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been getting this team prepared,” he added.

Despite his current stance in front of the media, it’s tough to ignore how appealing an NFL opportunity might be, especially if Freeman secures a national title. Winning at the college level could cement his legacy at Notre Dame, but it could also open doors that are too enticing to pass up.

The allure of coaching at the highest level, working with professional athletes, and the potential for a lucrative contract could all factor into his decision, especially given the chance to lead a historic franchise like the Chicago Bears.

At 39 years old, Freeman is still early in his head coaching career, but he’s already demonstrated the leadership and football acumen that NFL franchises covet. The Bears have reportedly been researching Freeman for months, and should he lead the Irish to victory on Monday, their pursuit could intensify.

We won't know anything until after Monday, but even with reports suggesting that Freeman seems to be locked in with Notre Dame, it absolutely will be difficult for him to pass up an interview request.

