Why Notre Dame should join the ACC and not the Big Ten

Following comments from Penn State coach James Franklin prior to the Orange Bowl, a viral flurry of social media posts broke out from college football fans sharing his opinion that Notre Dame should join a conference.

The Fighting Irish have been Independent and, historically, that has been their tradition. Though college football has continued to change, Notre Dame has remained the same. Over time, there have been special rules made just for Notre Dame. Though the Irish aren't in a conference, they still have a seat at the table when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

With such a sweet deal, it makes one wonder: Why in the world would Notre Dame ever join a conference?

With a deep run in the College Football Playoff, the Irish proved that they don't need a conference affiliation to compete for a national title. They've also proven that they're not going to be looked down upon for playing a schedule that is relatively weaker than what you might see in the SEC or Big Ten.

That being said, pressure is still building for Notre Dame to join a conference and you've got to believe that the powers-that-be might be attempting to coerce them into a conference when the College Football Playoff undergoes updates in just a couple of years.

It's easy to think that if Notre Dame were to join a conference that the Big Ten would be the logical option, but honestly, it would make much more sense for the Irish to join the ACC.

The ACC has already been a part-time partner and Notre Dame is even a full voting member for the conference. The ACC added one of Notre Dame's longtime rivals in Stanford and it's the only conference that would be willing to make a special deal to get Notre Dame into the conference.

The ACC has bent over backwards to accomodate Notre Dame and it's likely the only conference that would give the Irish a full share while allowing them to keep their Peacock deal in place. It would be the best of both worlds. Notre Dame would be able to compete for a conference championship — and that automatic berth — while also maintaining elements of the flexibility it enjoys as an Independent.

Notre Dame joining would also be a signal to the Big Ten and SEC that the two conferences are no longer the only power brokers in the conference landscape. With Notre Dame joining the forces of brands like Clemson and Florida State, the ACC would have a leg-up on the Big 12 and may even be able to command better respect moving forward.

If Notre Dame stays an Independent or joins the Big Ten, the ACC — and likely the Power-4 as a whole — dies a slow and painful death as members like Clemson, Florida State, and UNC will eventually leave. If Notre Dame joins the ACC, though, then it's game on.

