Why SMU should absolutely be in the College Football Playoff over Alabama
When discussing the College Football Playoff (CFP), the debate often centers around big-name programs like Alabama. But this year, the conversation should pivot to SMU.
Yes, SMU deserves a spot in the CFP over Alabama, and here’s why.
First, let’s talk about results. SMU finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, undefeated in their inaugural ACC campaign. They dominated conference play, winning by an average margin of 19.4 points per game. Their sole losses? A heartbreaker in the ACC Championship to Clemson—a game that went down to the wire—and a narrow early-season defeat to a BYU squad ranked 18th nationally.
Alabama, on the other hand, stumbled against Vanderbilt and was blown out by Oklahoma, a team that barely earned bowl eligibility. SMU’s record isn’t just competitive; it’s proof they belong in the playoff conversation.
Secondly, conference championships matter—or at least they should. SMU fought their way into the ACC Championship Game, earning a 13th data point. Penalizing them for a close loss in that game would discourage other teams from taking the same risk. Meanwhile, Alabama didn’t even sniff an SEC Championship berth. The CFP committee has emphasized valuing conference play in the past; it’s time to show it.
Then there are the stats. SMU’s strength of record ranks ninth nationally, according to CBS Sports, one spot higher than Alabama’s. They rank fifth in scoring offense and 19th in scoring defense—yes, better than Alabama. Critics might point to SMU’s weaker schedule, but numbers don’t lie: they won the games they played and did so convincingly.
Finally, precedent is at stake. Excluding SMU would send a message that programs outside the traditional powerhouses have no shot, no matter how strong their season. The beauty of college football lies in the unexpected, the teams like SMU that defy the odds and prove they can hang with the best.
Alabama has had its share of CFP glory. This year, it’s time to recognize SMU for what they are: a deserving playoff team with a season worth celebrating