Why Steve Sarkisian may be coaching his last games as a Texas Longhorn

The buzz around Steve Sarkisian has taken a wild turn after ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a Sunday morning bombshell: NFL teams are circling, potentially eyeing Sarkisian for head coaching gigs.

This news comes at a pivotal time, with Texas deep in their College Football Playoff run and looking to prove they belong on the sport’s grandest stage for the long haul. But could Sarkisian be eyeing a return to the NFL?

Sarkisian’s coaching resume is a mixed bag of college highs and NFL lows. His stint as the Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator from 2017-2018 wasn’t exactly memorable, but his rebound at Alabama under Nick Saban, where he rebuilt his reputation, led to his hiring at Texas. Since arriving in Austin, Sarkisian has elevated the Longhorns, positioning them as serious title contenders.

However, with success often comes new opportunities—and new distractions.

Schefter’s report couldn’t have come at a more intriguing time. Texas fans are riding high after the Longhorns made history by completing a New Year’s Six sweep with a thrilling win over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Yet, the looming playoff showdown against Ohio State is now a bit clouded by speculation about Sarkisian’s future.

The timing of this NFL interest raises an obvious question: Is Sark already looking beyond Texas, or will he stay committed to finishing what he started?

The NFL’s allure is undeniable, offering prestige, paydays, and a shot at redemption for Sarkisian. But Longhorns fans have reason to be concerned. If Texas captures the national title, does Sarkisian ride off into the NFL sunset? Or does he stay and aim to cement his legacy in Austin? Either way, the clock may be ticking on Sarkisian’s time as Texas’ head coach—whether he chooses to leave or becomes too enticing for the NFL to pass up.

Sarkisian and the Longhorns will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 10 in the Cotton Bowl.

