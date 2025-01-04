5 current winning college football coaches who could succeed in the NFL

The end of the college football regular season always brings speculation about which top-tier coaches could make the leap to the NFL.

With bowl games wrapping up and teams turning their attention to recruiting and the offseason, it’s the perfect time to examine which successful college head coaches have the potential to succeed in the NFL.

1. Deion Sanders (Colorado)

Deion Sanders has been the story of the season. While Colorado didn’t sustain its early success and finished outside of bowl eligibility in 2023, Sanders’ impact on the program has been undeniable, and he came back in 2024 with a vengeance.

He took a 1-11 program and immediately injected life into it, drawing elite recruits and media attention. Now, after 2024, he had Colorado one win away from a Big 12 Championship berth and, potentially, a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes finished the year with a 9-4 record.

His ability to manage high-profile talent, coupled with his NFL pedigree as a Hall of Famer, suggests that he could handle the pressures of the professional ranks. The NFL is all about player management and building a culture—two things Sanders excels at.

2. Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh)

Pat Narduzzi is one of the most respected defensive minds in college football. Although Pitt’s 2024 season didn’t reach the same heights as some of his past seasons, Narduzzi’s reputation for crafting hard-nosed, disciplined defenses remains intact.

NFL teams looking for a coach to overhaul their defensive identity could benefit from Narduzzi’s expertise. His no-nonsense approach and ability to make defenses overperform could translate well to a league that values defensive stability.

3. Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)

In 2023, Kalen DeBoer’s Washington Huskies were one of the most impressive teams of the season, finishing undefeated in the regular season and clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff.

As a result, DeBoer was offered the head coaching position at Alabama. Though he saw mixed results — including finishing the season with a loss to Michigan in the bowl game — there's no doubting the mind of DeBoer and his ability to schematically be successful.

DeBoer’s offensive schemes are among the most innovative in college football, and his ability to develop quarterbacks has been a major reason for his success each stop of the way. NFL teams desperate for an offensive mastermind could view DeBoer as a prime candidate for head coaching opportunities.

4. Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

Steve Sarkisian has led Texas to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons, including an SEC Championship game appearance in the program's first season in the conference.

His offensive acumen has been well-established, but what’s been more impressive this season is his ability to win some big games along the way. Sarkisian also brings NFL experience from his time as an offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons.

That experience, combined with his success at Texas, makes him an intriguing option for NFL teams in need of an offensive leader who can handle the spotlight.

5. Curt Cignetti (Indiana)

No one expected Curt Cignetti to come from James Madison to Indiana and do what he did this season, but yet here we are.

In his first season, Cignetti took the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff and finished with an 11-2 record. Cignetti may have signed a lengthy contract, but there are still reasons to believe that he would listen if the NFL were to come calling.

His proven ability to build programs from the ground up suggests he could thrive in an NFL environment where teams often need leaders who can rebuild rosters and set a strong cultural foundation.

The leap from college to the NFL isn’t easy, but these coaches possess the traits that NFL organizations covet. While some are already being mentioned in connection with potential NFL jobs, it will be interesting to see if any of them get a chance to prove their worth on the biggest stage.

