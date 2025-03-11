Why the SEC would be foolish not to acquire Florida State & Clemson in expansion

Paul Finebaum was at it again, stirring the pot with his latest comments about conference realignment. This time, he suggested that the SEC would prefer to add North Carolina and Virginia over Clemson and Florida State when the next round of realignment inevitably happens in the next four to five years, which we covered.

Now, you can make an argument for North Carolina. It’s a huge brand in college sports, especially in basketball, and it does bring a sizable TV market. But Virginia? Over Clemson and Florida State? That’s just absurd.

The SEC has always been a football-first conference, and the idea that they would prioritize Virginia—a program that hasn’t been relevant in the sport in decades—over two football powerhouses is just nonsense. If the SEC is serious about staying on top in this era of realignment, they have to take Clemson and Florida State. Anything less would be a catastrophic mistake.

Here’s why.

1. TV Ratings Drive Revenue—And That’s What Matters Most

At the end of the day, money is what drives conference realignment. And where does that money come from? TV ratings. It’s as simple as that.

Clemson and Florida State consistently rank among the most-watched teams in college football, especially when they’re in big matchups — even with the decreased visibility of ACC games compared to the primetime slots that the SEC gets.

When Clemson plays Alabama or Georgia, the nation tunes in. When Florida State is back in the national conversation, their games draw massive numbers. These aren’t just regional brands—they’ve become legitimate brands that are recognized by college football fans.

Now, let’s compare that to Virginia. When was the last time anyone outside of Charlottesville was eager to watch a Virginia football game, outside of when they were playing Clemson or Florida State? The Cavaliers might bring a new state into the SEC, but does that actually matter when nobody in Virginia is even watching Virginia football?

The SEC has built its empire by dominating the sport’s biggest markets. Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Texas, and now Oklahoma all bring massive TV audiences. Adding Clemson and Florida State would strengthen that grip. Adding Virginia would do... well, nothing, really.

2. If the SEC Doesn’t Take Them, the Big Ten Will

The biggest threat to the SEC’s dominance obviously isn’t the ACC—it’s the Big Ten. And if the SEC drags its feet on adding Clemson and Florida State, you better believe the Big Ten will swoop in.

The Big Ten has already proven they don’t care about geography. They took USC and UCLA. They grabbed Oregon and Washington. What’s stopping them from making a play for Clemson and Florida State and becoming a conference with nationwide reach? Absolutely nothing.

Think about it—do you really think the SEC would be okay with losing the two biggest football brands in its own backyard to the Big Ten? Imagine a future where Clemson is playing Michigan and Ohio State every year, while Florida State is facing off against Penn State and USC. But, don't worry, the SEC would have Virginia vs. Vanderbilt in that spot to compete, so there would be no trouble there, right? That would be a disaster for the SEC.

If you let the Big Ten plant its flag in the heart of SEC country, you’re giving up the biggest advantage the conference has ever had. You don’t let that happen. You go out and get Clemson and Florida State before someone else does when the time is right.

