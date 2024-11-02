Why we'll see a close one between Duke and Miami
The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) will play the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils (6-2), who have the No. 12 passing defense, on Saturday, November 2, 2024.
The Hurricanes have a legitimate defense, too. The program has a second-ranked passing attack in college football.
The Hurricanes are coming into this game as heavy favorites by double-digit, 20.5-point.
The Blue Devils and Hurricanes have met 20 times historically, and the Hurricanes have won 15 of those meetings.
In Week 9, the Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 36-14. Their defense allowed just 115 passing yards, the worst performance from Florida State and their lowest total of the year.
Quarterback Cam Ward did what he does best:
Perform consistently. The Heisman Trophy candidate completed 22 of 35 passes for 208 yards and was on the receiving end of a touchdown, catching a 7-yard pass from tight end Elijah Arroyo.
The Blue Devils' most recent matchup was against the SMU Mustangs, and they lost by a score of 28-27.
Blue Devils coach Manny Diaz went for the win but dialed on a two-point conversion. Diaz showed the world that he wasn’t going to coach scared.
Why go for the tie when you can go for the win? Some may criticize his decision, but it’s okay to go for the win in certain situations, like in overtime.
Duke forced six turnovers in the game and scored in the fourth quarter to force overtime but ultimately came up short.
Quarterback Maalik Murphy completed 27 of 48 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, while receiver Eli Pancol had 11 catches for 138 yards.
It’s one of the best games of Week 10 for this weekend. It’s an important game for both schools, but there can only be one winner. Will the Blue Devils hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season? Could the Hurricanes stay hungry and remain unbeaten?
Prediction: Miami 26-21
Blue Devils and Hurricanes set to clash at noon EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida