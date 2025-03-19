Wild saga leaves Texas A&M empty-handed as talented transfer leaves program

The drama surrounding wide receiver Micah Hudson's transfer has taken another unexpected turn, and Texas A&M fans are left shaking their heads.

After making a high-profile move from Texas Tech to Texas A&M, the former five-star recruit is officially not with the Aggies, as confirmed by head coach Mike Elko. Now, reports are swirling that Hudson could be heading right back to Lubbock, joining Kadyn Proctor as yet another wild transfer saga.

For Texas A&M, this is a major disappointment. Hudson was supposed to be a key piece in the Aggies’ revamped offense under Mike Elko, and his talent as a playmaker had fans eager to see him in action, especially as he was joined by KC Concepcion. Rumors about his status started circulating almost immediately after his commitment, and Elko put an end to the speculation this week—Hudson is no longer part of the program.

It’s unclear exactly what led to Hudson’s quick departure, but his struggles in 2024 could have played a role. His freshman season at Texas Tech didn't go as planned, with just eight catches for 123 yards and no touchdowns. Injuries slowed his development, and despite his potential, he never became a major factor in the Red Raiders' offense. Still, his raw talent made him one of the top-ranked transfers this cycle, and A&M thought they had landed a difference-maker.

Now, all signs point to a possible return to Texas Tech, though that hasn't been confirmed. If that happens, it will be a huge win for Joey McGuire, who has some things cooking right now. Texas Tech has the No. 3 ranked Transfer Portal class with 17 commits, according to 247 Sports. The big question here: Would Hudson count in the portal class if he were to return to Texas Tech after already committing to Texas A&M?

For Texas A&M, this is a tough blow. The Aggies spent the offseason bolstering their receiving corps to give quarterback Marcel Reed more weapons, and losing Hudson so soon creates an unexpected hole in their plans. The portal era has made college football wilder than ever, and this saga is just another reminder that commitments aren't what they used to be.

