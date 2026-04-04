Will 2026 be the year UCF finds its footing in the Big 12?

Of the eight schools the Big 12 has added over the past few years, Central Florida is the only one yet to achieve a winning season. Especially when some of those that have are already able to flaunt accomplishments like Heisman winners and conference titles/CFP appearances, the desperation for a turnaround at UCF is at an all-time high.

Luckily for the Knights, legendary head coach Scott Frost now has a season under his belt since returning to town, so the hopes of capturing some new magic in 2026 aren’t being built on a vision completely unproven. But even if they were, UCF’s potential isn’t shining through the face of the sideline—it’s shining through the promise of the calendar.

For starters, six of Central Florida’s 12 foes for this year didn’t finish positive in 2025, with some doing as bad as 1-11. If the Knights ever wish to hit some new heights as a Power 4 name, they have to walk away from that bunch with at least a few wins.

However, picking on the weak isn’t going to earn you much respect beyond getting the wins themselves, which is where the second half of their slate comes in: the flaws of the top dogs.

Central Florida’s schedule has a ceiling lower than expected

Simply put, most of the “top dogs” set to face UCF this fall are just good enough for you to be taken seriously by beating them, but just bad enough that the thought of doing so doesn’t feel like a delusion. These are guys like Pittsburgh, TCU, Houston, Arizona State, and Iowa State (sure, the Cyclones will likely be taking a step back, but 1-11 Oklahoma State should be taking a hefty step forward, so I think it cancels out).

The toughest in that line would have to be Houston, as the Cougars were the only ones to win 10 games, along with the fact that they serve as a road matchup for the Knights, but it's worth remembering that the majority of their dubs were on the riskier side, and one of them was over—you guessed it—the Knights.

The only opponent still to be addressed is BYU who, after being labeled by many as a “playoff snub,” is far and away the surest loss on the agenda. And yet, if UCF was ever going to have what it took to beat such a team, the circumstances of this meeting would be a colossal help.

BYU will be heading into the Bounce House for Central Florida’s Homecoming, and while the former will be between battles with Notre Dame and ASU, the latter will be well-rested from a bye. I know the term “trap game” is used rather loosely nowadays, but this matches the definition better than most pairings I’ve ever seen.

That means in spite of their persistent struggles, the UCF Knights don’t have a single game for this upcoming season that feels insurmountable. If they can’t take advantage of that (at least to the point of doing better than 6-7), I wouldn’t count on them earning their keep for a while.