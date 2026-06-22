Will Baylor football quench its thirst for the spotlight in 2026?

Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, SMU, heck even North Texas—all did the Lone Star State proud on the gridiron in 2025. It is with great shame that I remind you of how the same cannot be said for Baylor, who only managed to go 5-7, which slapped the once-glorious program with their third losing season in just four years.

As a consequence, the Bears haven’t soaked up a single drop of the spotlight that’s flooding their state these days, aside from “hot seat” talks aimed at HC Dave Aranda.

It really makes them out to be one of those sad puppy commercials everybody hates; when you look at it for too long, you eventually feel sorry enough to give the poor things money. That’s why I’m insisting on covering Baylor’s schedule once and for all, to see whether there’s any hope I can provide them for their goal of getting back up this season.

In getting the non-con. games squared away first, we already see some cause for alarm, through both an Atlanta meeting with Auburn and a home one with Louisiana Tech.

Are those unsurvivable affairs? No, especially when taking into account Auburn’s struggles and LA Tech’s size, but kicking things off far from home against an SEC team is never easy, and throughout the Aranda era, we’ve seen some frisky G6 squads (a description I’d say the Bulldogs fit after winning eight games) give Baylor problems. In short, the loss potential rears its head early.

Moving on to Big 12 play, I wish I could rave about Baylor having a stroke of good luck and being handed a forgiving batch, but that simply is not the case. In total, the Bears will face six conference opponents that won eight games or more in 2025, including defending league champ and playoff team Texas Tech, as well as league runner-up and playoff-adjacent team BYU.

To poison the pot further, two of the three conference foes on Baylor’s agenda that didn't win eight games have the advantage of Baylor coming to them for their match.

Boy…remember how I compared Baylor’s pitiful nature to that of a sad puppy commercial? Well now I’m feeling like I tried to donate, but the commercial left my screen too soon and I didn’t catch the website in time. I’m sorry Baylor fans, but even when allowing some room for error and worsening of the aforementioned opposition, there’s way too many tears in the fabric here.

I won’t say the Bears can’t climb at all, but will they to the point of standing tall alongside their in-state brothers (and Aranda keeping his job), at a time where the pressure to do so could not be higher? I sure wouldn’t bet on it.