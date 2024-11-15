Will Shane Beamer leave South Carolina? Coach goes from hot seat to trending name
At the start of the 2024 season, Shane Beamer’s job security as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks looked uncertain.
Following a rough 5-7 finish in 2023, Beamer entered 2024 season with his name beginning to appear on “hot seat” lists. Many fans and analysts questioned whether he was the right leader for the program or if South Carolina should start looking for fresh leadership.
But now a few months in, the story has completely changed.
Beamer now has the Gamecocks ranked in the College Football Playoff Top-25, delivering a season that’s a far cry from the doubts of early fall. South Carolina is even just a few plays away from being a one- or two-loss contender in the College Football Playoff discussion.
With this dramatic turnaround, a new question could soon start to emerge: Could Beamer be lured away from Columbia for a bigger opportunity?
Beamer’s season so far has not only put South Carolina back in the rankings but has also made the team bowl eligible. With wins over teams like Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M—who came into that game undefeated in conference play—Beamer’s Gamecocks have made a statement.
This season, South Carolina has posted multiple 21-point victories over SEC opponents, a feat that brings Beamer into some pretty exclusive company in the program’s history, according to a report from Garnet and Cocky. To be in that conversation within just a few years on the job is no small feat.
This resurgence, while great for fans in Columbia, naturally may put Beamer on the radar for other high-profile coaching opportunities.
Schools with national championship aspirations and bigger budgets, like Oregon or USC, may have openings on the horizon.
If Dan Lanning were to jump to the NFL, Oregon could come knocking. And if USC decides to make a change, especially given the recent downfalls of Lincoln Riley, Beamer’s success would certainly catch their eye.
Programs like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, and Oklahoma could also be in the market for a coach with Beamer’s momentum in the near future, giving him options beyond South Carolina, though all of those jobs seem to be at least a year away.
If things continue to trend in the direction they seem to be heading in Columbia, there's no question that the offers and opportunities from powerhouse programs will only grow.
The ultimate question is whether Beamer views South Carolina as a place where he can leave a legacy or if he’ll eventually seek a new challenge. As his name grows hotter, the Gamecock fanbase might be in for a nerve-wracking wait to see if their coach stays loyal to Columbia—or if he’ll be tempted by a bigger stage.
South Carolina will play host to Missouri this Saturday at 4:15 p.m. E.T. The Gamecocks will then finish up with a home game against Wofford before traveling to take on in-state rival Clemson.