10 CFB head coaches who are feeling the pressure after latest win total projections

College football is in a new era where every season is a major investment by both the school and boosters as NIL and Revenue Sharing changed how rosters are built. Coaches are given less time than ever to build a program, and with all the investments in a team comes even more pressure. After disappointing 2025 seasons, there are plenty of coaches feeling the heat to turn things around in 2026.

After the chaos of the offseason, rosters are seemingly set as Spring practices around the Country begin, everyone is starting to predict how each team will fare next season. On Friday, FanDuel Sportsbook became the latest to make their predictions as they released their win total projections for 2026.

All odds and lines are subject to change

For some coaches, the projections will likely mean nothing as plenty of coaches are secure in their places. For several head coaches, meeting or falling below the projected totals might not be enough to escape the cruelness of the coaching carousel.

Josh Heupel - Tennessee (6.5 wins)

Josh Heupel could end up being in the same place as a Brian Kelly or James Franklin where a bad season could lead to a surprising firing. Last season was a disappointment for Tennessee coming off a trip to the Playoffs, and the program views itself as one that should be in contention every season. Given the fact that the Volunteers will have a 1st time starting quarterback, it wouldn't be stunning if this year was a losing season.

Shane Beamer - South Carolina (5.5 wins)

The 2024 season looked like the long awaited breakthrough for South Carolina as the Gamecocks went 9-4 with a new starting quarterback in LaNorris Sellers. Last season was a major flop as all the momentum didn't help as the team stumbled to a 4-8 season. Beamer got a major contract extension after the 2024 season which will help him overcome another bad season, but he desperately needs to bounce back.

Mike Locksley - Maryland (4.5 wins)

Maryland enters the 8th season of the Mike Locksley era hoping for some promising momentum. Locksley has posted a career 37-49 record with just a 17-48 record in Big Ten play coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons. Given how much is invested in these rosters and what we just saw Indiana do, Locksley could find himself on the way out with a disappointing season.

Barry Odom - Purdue (3.5 wins)

After a great stop at UNLV, Barry Odom took a massive risk taking the Purdue job with all the powers in the Big Ten. Year One was major struggle as Purdue went 2-10 with an 0-9 record in conference play. Odom won't need to win the conference, but this team does need to show signs of improvement next season.

Bill O'Brien - Boston College (3.5 wins)

When Bill O'Brien took over at Boston College, finishing 7-6 in his 1st season gave the fanbase plenty to be excited about. Last season was the complete opposite as the Eagles went 2-10 with just 1 win in conference play. O'Brien takes over as offensive coordinator this season, placing more pressure on himself to find a way to show promise.

Mike Norvell - Florida State (6.5 wins)

Given how the past two seasons have gone, everyone views Mike Norvell as a dead man walking after this season. Luckily for Mike Norvell, his massive buyout has given him another chance to prove that he's the man for the job in Tallahassee. Finishing just above .500 wouldn't leave anyone thrilled about the prospects of continuing with Mike Norvell at the helm.

Bill Belichick - North Carolina (4.5 wins)

North Carolina stunned everyone when they landed Bill Belichick as many wndered if he'd succeed at the college level. Belichick's first season in Chapel Hill was absymal on the field while the off-field storylines were a major distraction. Bill Belichick needs a quieter offseason and to prove that this program is building towards success, otherwise the Tar Heels may give up on the experiment.

Fran Brown - Syracuse (4.5 wins)

After his 1st season, Fran Brown looked like a rising star in the coaching world, but Year 2 showed how quickly injuries could change the perception. After a 3-9 season, Fran Brown needs a bounce back year, and he could get it as the roster has some pieces to get really excited about. If Syracuse is woeful once again, it wouldn't be stunning to see Syracuse make a change as he enters the back half of his contract.

Deion Sanders - Colorado (4.5 wins)

In his first season without Travis Hunter or his sons, Deion Sanders' Colorado team was a mess finishing the season 3-9 with a 1-8 record in Big 12 play. Sanders will need to prove this season that he's capable of building a winner as Colorado took a big swing hoping he could lure top players to Boulder.

Dave Aranda - Baylor (6.5 wins)

The Dave Aranda era has been a rollercoaster as awful seasons have been followed by great seasons before a major regression the following season. Coming off a 5-7 season, Baylor will need to see stability from Aranda if he's going to make it to next season. The Bears have a new athletic director and with another rocky season, the two sides may part before the final years of Aranda's deal.