10 college football coaches fans love to hate heading into 2025

Let’s be honest—college football wouldn’t be nearly as fun if we didn’t have a few coaches we loved to root against.

Whether it’s because of their attitude, consistent success, recruiting tactics, or simply the colors they wear on Saturdays, some guys just know how to rub fans the wrong way. And as we roll into the 2025 season, this group of ten head coaches are right at the top of that list.

To be clear—this list is based on fan opinion. Personally, I actually like a number of these coaches. But that doesn’t change the fact that they’ve become lightning rods for criticism across message boards, social media, and rival fanbases nationwide.

1. Deion Sanders (Colorado)

There’s not even a debate. Coach Prime is the most polarizing figure in college football today. Deion Sanders brings confidence and charisma wherever he goes, but that also comes with controversy. His every move is dissected, from his team’s flashy entrances to his postgame pressers. And after the way that Shedeur Sanders' draft was handled — and the fact that Deion allowed his son to have his jersey retired — it's easy to hate on the Colorado coach.

2. Lincoln Riley (USC)

Lincoln Riley hasn’t been able to shake the perception that he’s a bit of a flight risk—and not just in terms of transferring QBs. Ever since his exit from Oklahoma, Sooner fans haven’t stopped criticizing him, and USC’s defensive struggles have only added fuel to the fire. Riley’s reputation as a QB whisperer remains strong for those that like him, but the inability to field a physical team that can win big games has left many fans outside of Southern California rolling their eyes.

3. Brian Kelly (LSU)

It doesn’t matter if LSU wins or loses—Brian Kelly is going to catch heat. From his family-accent debacle to his awkward recruiting videos and cold demeanor, Kelly just doesn’t seem to connect with fans like some of his peers. Even if the Tigers win, there’s a national sense of disbelief that Kelly fits in Baton Rouge. He’s earned respect as a coach, no doubt, but likability? That’s a different story.

5. Dabo Swinney (Clemson)

Dabo has been at the top, and he’s done it “his way”—which is exactly why he’s so polarizing. Critics say he’s outdated and stubborn. Supporters see a man of conviction. Either way, his passionate faith, refusal to fully dive into the transfer portal, and tendency to speak his mind have earned him plenty of detractors.

6. Ryan Day (Ohio State)

Ryan Day’s record is impressive and he's now a national champion, but the Ohio State standard isn’t just about wins—it’s about the win over Michigan. Four straight losses to the Wolverines have made him a constant target, even among Buckeye faithful. Some fans accuse him of being too conservative, and too emotionless, but just like Dabo, it's tough to argue with a national champion.

6. Sherrone Moore (Michigan)

Taking over after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL, Moore walked into a national championship-winning program with sky-high expectations—and a scandal still fresh on everyone’s mind. His two-game suspension for Michigan’s signal-stealing scandal didn’t exactly go over well outside Ann Arbor. Combine that with fans still annoyed at Harbaugh’s tenure and the program’s recent dominance, and Moore’s become a convenient villain by association.

7. Bill Belichick (North Carolina)

This one still feels weird to say, but yeah—Bill Belichick is a college coach now. And people have opinions. Many fans believed this experiment would fail months before the Jordon Hudson controversy stuff started, but now UNC has turned into a full-blown circus. Any chance Belichick had at entering 2025 with a calm start has gone out the window.

8. Curt Cignetti (Indiana)

Curt Cignetti’s rise to the College Football Playoff with Indiana was a massive story last year—but so was his mouth. He took repeated jabs at Notre Dame, called out schools for supposedly paying players obscene amounts of money, and leaned hard into the underdog, chip-on-his-shoulder persona. But after getting smoked by the Irish in the postseason, he’s now seen as more bark than bite. Still, don’t expect Cignetti to stay quiet.

9. Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

You knew he’d be on here. Lane Kiffin might be the only guy who could be hated and hilarious at the same time. He trolls opposing fans on social media, tosses subtle (and not-so-subtle) jabs at other programs, and rarely holds back in press conferences. But that entertainment comes with a price—most fanbases outside of Oxford would love nothing more than to see Kiffin’s Rebels flop in 2025.

10. Mike Norvell (Florida State)

Whether it's his animated sideline demeanor, some questionable clock management moments, or FSU’s handling of the College Football Playoff snub from 2023, Norvell has found himself squarely in the “love to hate him” spotlight. The entire college football world took joy in watching Florida State fall to a 2-10 record in 2024, and they'd love nothing more than to see the Seminoles fall flat on their face again in 2025.

