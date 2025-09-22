12 most likely College Football Playoff teams after Week 4: Indiana sends a statement

Week 4 of the College Football season is in the books and as we move to Week 5, the race for the College Football Playoff is starting to take shape. Some of the contenders we expected to be in the mix have already taken several losses which has them free falling out of the Playoff race while new programs have vaulted into contention.

We are now just about a third of the way through the regular season, and you can start to tell which teams are contenders for the Playoff and which teams are starting to look like pretenders. The matchups are only going to have bigger stakes the rest of the year but, at this point, there's a clear top tier of teams hunting for the Playoff.

These 12 programs have the inside track to the College Football Playoff

Falling out of our Top 12 rankings of College Football Playoff contenders are the Tulane Green Wave, the Utah Utes, and the Illinois Fighting Illini. Each team took a massive loss this offseason and still have a chance to make their way back but, it could be a long time before they're back in the hunt.

Just missing the list are several solid teams starting with the Oklahoma Sooners who have a great resume but, have a loaded back half of the schedule. Ole Miss falls in a similar place as their biggest test is this weekend against LSU. BYU and Iowa State are both lingering in the race for the Big 12 in a conference that's so crazy it could flip at any moment.

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are already 2-0 in Big Ten play and the team now looks the part of a College Football Playoff team. Jayden Maiava looks like the caliber of quarterback we're used to seeing in a Lincoln Riley offense while all of the pieces around him are impressive. The Trojans have 4 ranked games remaining and if the Trojans can split while handling business elsewhere, it would be enough to be in the conversation.

This weekend, the Texas Tech Red Raiders knocked off Utah becoming the front runner to win the Big 12. As Joey McGuire's team dominated in the trenches we got the perfect look at why they went all in using the transfer portal. There isn't a more talented roster in the Conference but, winning the Big 12 may be the only path as this could be a one-bid league.

The Texas Longhorns offense finally looked like it could click this weekend albeit against Sam Houston State. The Longhorns are on the bye now which should allow Steve Sarkisian to keep developing Arch Manning so this offense can look the part in SEC play. The next game for Texas is a SEC test but, it comes against a 1-3 Florida team that Texas should beat with no issue.

When Indiana was beating up on far inferior opponents, it was hard to say that this team was certainly better than they were last season. After demolishing Illinois this weekend, not only are the Hoosiers a legit Playoff team but, they now have some of the best chances to make the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers have ranked games against Oregon and Penn State remaining and with how they looked this weekend they could easily win while they may not even have to with their win over Illinois.

The Florida State Seminoles have done a complete 180 after they were an absolute disaster in 2024. Tommy Castellanos and the new look offense are on fire as they put up another 66 points and they're only 11 points behind their total output last season. The defense allowed Kent State to score an early touchdown but, from then on they were dominant. The Seminoles enter ACC play this weekend facing Virginia before a massive test against Miami.

After a massive win over Notre Dame, Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies got to spend the weekend on the bye. The Aggies have another big test this weekend as they'll face an Auburn team coming off of a loss but, Texas A&M has the pieces to make the Tigers pay. The Aggies quietly have one of the easiest league schedules in the SEC with just 3 ranked games which gives them a great chance at making the Playoff.

The LSU Tigers got to take a step back in competition this weekend to demolish the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. The offense finally looked how everyone expected but, RB Caden Durham is now dealing with an injury while starting guard DJ Chester will miss the first half of next week's game after a targeting ejection. The Tigers schedule gets tough once again this weekend as LSU heads to Oxford to face a red hot Ole Miss team.

The Penn State Nittany Lions spent the weekend on the bye after handling their first 3 games of the season against inferior opponents with ease. James Franklin and his staff got an extra week to prepare for Oregon, and if Franklin is ever going to win a big game, this weekend would be a great time to start.

The Oregon Ducks were back to doing what we've seen all season as they demolished the Oregon State Beavers. Dan Lanning's team had some questions coming into the season especially at quarterback but, they've answered them all thus far. This weekend brings one of Oregon's two ranked games and if the Ducks can knock of Penn State, they'll be sitting pretty for the Playoff.

The Georgia Bulldogs spent the weekend on the bye which was no help or harm as they look to build a College Football Playoff resume. This weekend brings the Alabama Crimson Tide to town, and Kirby Smart is going to need the massive win not only to help themselves but, to push another Playoff contender to the brink.

The Miami Hurricanes just keep on stacking impressive victories as they knocked off the Florida Gators this weekend. The Hurricanes starting 4-0 with wins over Notre Dame, USF, and Florida is as impressive as it gets and if the Gators start to turn things around in any fashion, they could be looking at another strong resume win. The Canes are on the bye this weekend before facing Miami in a game where the winner may punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain the team with the best chance in the Country to make the College Football Playoff and as long as Texas keeps winning they'll have a signature win. The next two weeks serve as a soft return back to competitive play as the Buckeyes come off of the bye to face Washington before facing Minnesota. The Buckeyes should be able to reach 5-0 before their next ranked matchup against Illinois but, with only Penn State and Michigan as ranked opponents in the second half it would take a disaster for the Buckeyes to miss out.

