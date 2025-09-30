12 most likely College Football Playoff teams after Week 5: Penn State freefalls

Week 5 of the College Football season is over and as we move to Week 6, the race for the College Football Playoff is starting to take shape. This weekend had massive implications for the College Football Playoff as several matchups between Top 25 teams and upsets reshaped how we look at the field moving forward.

While it's still early in the season and plenty of games could reshape how we look at every team, several teams are starting to build resumes worthy of cracking the 12 team field. This upcoming weekend won't have as many key games but, it could end up providing the upsets that reshape a Playoff race.

These 12 programs have the inside track to the College Football Playoff

Falling out of our Top 12 this week are the LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and the USC Trojans as they suffered losses that make you question everything. The Florida State Seminoles could rejoin the field the soonest as they face Miami this weekend and have a key victory over an Alabama team that just knocked off Georgia.

Beating the Georgia Bulldogs almost completely wipes away the fact that Alabama opened the season with a loss to Florida State putting the Crimson Tide back into the Playoff race. This week brings another chance to add a Top 25 win as Vanderbilt comes to Tuscaloosa and this time around, Kalen DeBoer's team certainly won't sleep walk into the game. The next three weeks bring massive games for the Crimson Tide but, if they can handle Vanderbilt, Missouri, and Tennessee they'll be on the fast track for the Playoff.

The Oklahoma Sooners enter the mix as teams like LSU and Georgia suffered their first loss in Conference play. The big question for Oklahoma is the health of John Mateer as the Sooners will be fine this weekend playing backup Michael Hawkins but, if Mateer can't return for the Red River Rivalry it will deal a massive blow to their chances.

The path to the Big 12 Championship runs through Lubbock as the Texas Tech Red Raiders still have the most talented team in the conference. The biggest question for this team is at quarterback as Behren Morton is the veteran starter but, Will Hammond looks like he could be a star for Joey McGuire's team.

While the offense was a mess to open the season against Ohio State, the way the Buckeyes defense has looked should ease some of the concerns. The Longhorns spent the last four weeks on the bye and facing inferior opponents and in that time, plenty of College Football Playoff contenders suffered losses. While Florida is 1-3, this weekend's game will be a massive test as the Gators defense has been solid.

James Franklin's team still can't figure out how to win the big game and while they lost to Oregon in double overtime, there are massive concerns. Drew Allar looks as if he's regressed even with all the new weapons Penn State brought in at receiver. Indiana and Ohio State both lie ahead and if the Nittany Lions can't pick off either, they may miss the Playoff.

The Indiana Hoosiers survived a scare this weekend against Iowa keeping their Playoff hopes on track. Fernando Mendoza didn't have his best game but, when his team needed him the most he found his biggest Playmaker Elijah Sarratt to win the game. Big games against Oregon and Penn State linger but, this team has the talent to pick off either.

Kirby Smart's team suffered their first loss of the season this weekend against Alabama but, it shouldn't hurt their chances too much as we saw this team do the same thing last season and still make the Playoff. The talent is still there for this team to win a National Championship but, they have to figure out how to overcome the slow starts to games.

Lane Kiffin has his signature win as the Ole Miss Rebels defense shut down the LSU offense vaulting Ole Miss in the polls. Trinidad Chambliss is clearly the quarterback going forward as his rushing ability brings a whole new element to the offense. Massive games against Georgia and Oklahoma still linger but, for Lane Kiffin it will be about his team not suffering the shocking loss like the ones that cost them the Playoff last season.

This weekend saw the Texas A&M Aggies defense rise to the occasion as they shut down the Auburn Tigers offense en route to a key SEC win. The Aggies big question the first few weeks was the defense and with the group stepping up it's hard not to fall in love with this team's potential. Big games against LSU, Missouri, and Texas all linger but, the Aggies may need just a win in either with their resume building win over Notre Dame.

The Oregon Ducks picked up one of the biggest wins of the weekend as they knocked off Penn State on the road to give them a headline win on their resume. Dan Lanning has yet to lose a regular season game since joining the Big Ten and at this point they deserve the same level of respect as Ohio State. Dante Moore looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the Country and after answering that question they should be able to cruise the rest of the way.

While the Miami Hurricanes spent time on the bye week, everyone around them taking losses only helped their Playoff case. The Florida State Seminoles losing to Virginia is now key as Miami could beat them and almost certainly ensure they won't have to face them again in the ACC Championship Game. Having a win over Notre Dame is crucial and the Canes should be well on their way to the Playoff.

While teams around them continue to pile up losses, the Ohio State Buckeyes keep on rolling after picking up a win over a Washington team that has the talent to finish the season in the Top 25. The defense has played at such an incredible level as they haven't allowed 10 points in a game yet which gives them all the time in the world to get the offense rolling. Illinois, Penn State, and Michigan all have the ability to knock the Buckeyes off but, winning just one of those games could clinch a Playoff berth if they handle business everywhere else.