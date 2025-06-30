2025 is the Year of the Exceptions: These Quarterbacks defied the transfer trend

In College Football, the current model in which the sport operates doesn't allow teams to build depth like they once were able to. Each team is now tasked with getting their younger players on the field as early as possible otherwise they'll most likely end up losing them to the transfer portal. This especially rings true at the Quarterback position as each recruit takes not of every potential situation from the time they're a recruit looking to get on the field as early as possible.

While there are plenty of stories about the highly regarded quarterbacks who transfer after sitting on the sidelines, this season in College Football may be defined by the players who waited their turn behind experienced veterans. Despite the fact that it would've been easy to transfer to a situation where they could play, these quarterbacks stuck it out and are now set to define the 2025 College Football season.

The best example of this situation may be LSU's Garrett Nussmeier who returns for his second season as the starting quarterback as a 5th year Senior. As a True Freshman when Nussmeier took over for Max Johnson against Arkansas it appeared as if he was going to be the starting quarterback in 2022. Instead, the entire coaching staff was fired and Nussmeier stuck around even as Brian Kelly brought in Jayden Daniels.

When Jayden Daniels beat Nussmeier out for the job, it would've been easy for him to transfer in the Spring however, he stuck around and he stayed again the next season when Jayden Daniels returned. Now after getting his first season as the starter under his belt, Garrett Nussmeier returns as one of the Heisman front runners heading into the season with a chance to take LSU back to the College Football Playoff.

Despite transfer portal speculation, for Garrett Nussmeier there was no doubt🐯



"This is my home."



More: https://t.co/0SESl7654o pic.twitter.com/f7kEaZdm9n — On3 (@On3sports) August 15, 2023

The quarterback everyone will be looking to beat out for the Heisman this season is Arch Manning at Texas who enters his first season as the starter with a ton of hype. If Arch Manning lives up to the hype, he could end up being a one and done player at the position as he's a projected Top-5 NFL Draft pick. While Manning waited his turn, he easily could've tried to force Texas' hand or he could've entered the transfer portal with the power his last name holds and became a starter almost instantly elsewhere.

In Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide are tasked with replacing Jalen Milroe but' they'll get to do so with a quarterback in Ty Simpson who's been a mainstay in Tuscaloosa. After Bryce Young left for the NFL Draft, Ty Simpson would've had every opportunity to transfer as a former 5-star recruit when Jalen Milroe won the starting job but, he stuck around and extra two seasons as the backup. Now, Ty Simpson gets to lead Alabama's offense and he'll have a chance to take the Tide back to glory with a loaded roster around him.

Alabama QB Ty Simpson on his decision to stay at Alabama as Jalen Milroe's backup instead of entering the transfer portal like many others have. 🥺🙏



For more on this: https://t.co/tXKelF9nsM pic.twitter.com/6Uc3MpOIKu — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) June 27, 2025

Battling each of these quarterbacks to win the Heisman, the National Championship, and to go 1st overall in the NFL Draft is Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Even in 2022, when it appeared as if Drew Allar was clearly the best quarterback on the roster, he waited his time behind veteran Sean Clifford before taking full control of the offense. Following this past season, Allar could've left for the NFL Draft to be a 1st round pick but, he opted to return looking to fulfill his goal of leading Penn State to the National Championship.

In Athens Georgia, the Bulldogs have a first time starter as Carson Beck is off to Miami and Gunner Stockton jumps into the starting role. After his true freshman season, Gunner Stockton served as the backup quarterback to Beck waiting for two seasons to finally get his first start against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. Now, Gunner Stockton gets handed the keys to Georgia's offense with a chance to take the Bulldogs back to National Championship glory.

As we look at the College Football landscape, we're often judging the players that jump from school to school looking to get on the field as soon as possible. While using the transfer portal has become normal, players like this year's crop of starting quarterbacks has become a rare feat as they're still choosing the traditional route of developing with one program. Even if you aren't a fan of each team, it's hard not to root for the players that are still treating the game and the process the way that we've seen for decades.

