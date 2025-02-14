The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is set to take place in Indianapolis from February 24 through March 3, giving top college football prospects the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers.

While the event is packed with talent from schools all across the country, some programs stand out for the sheer number of players they’re sending to the combine.

The 10 college football teams with the most 2025 NFL Combine invites

1. Ohio State (15 Invitees)

Year after year, Ohio State churns out NFL-ready talent, and 2025 is no exception. With an impressive 15 invitees, the Buckeyes lead all schools in participation.

Will Howard (QB)

TreVeyon Henderson (RB)

Quinshon Judkins (RB)

Emeka Egbuka (WR)

Donovan Jackson (OL)

Seth McLaughlin (OL)

Josh Simmons (OL)

Jack Sawyer (DL)

JT Tuimoloau (DL)

Ty Hamilton (DL)

Tyleik Williams (DL)

Cody Simon (LB)

Denzel Burke (DB)

Jordan Hancock (DB)

Lathan Ransom (DB)

As far as names to watch, we'd keep an eye on Will Howard and the two running backs — Henderson and Judkins — to perform well and take a step forward in their draft stock.

2. Georgia (14 Invitees)

Kirby Smart's two-time national champion program continues to be one of the best programs at developing NFL talent, with 14 playersearning invites to the combine.

Trevor Etienne (RB)

Dominic Lovett (WR)

Arian Smith (WR)

Xavier Truss (OL)

Jared Wilson (OL)

Nazir Stackhouse (DL)

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (DL)

Jalon Walker (LB)

Smael Mondon Jr. (LB)

Mykel Williams (DL)

Dylan Fairchild (OL)

Warren Brinson (DL)

Malaki Starks (DB)

Tate Ratledge (OL)

3. Texas (14 Invitees)

Texas has re-emerged as a top-tier NFL factory, sending 14 invitees to Indianapolis.

Quinn Ewers (QB)

Jaydon Blue (RB)

Isaiah Bond (WR)

Matthew Golden (WR)

Gunnar Helm (TE)

Kelvin Banks Jr. (OL)

Hayden Conner (OL)

Jake Majors (OL)

Cameron Williams (OL)

Alfred Collins (DL)

Vernon Broughton (DL)

Barryn Sorrell (DL)

Jahdae Barron (DB)

Jalen Catalon (DB)

4. Oregon (12 Invitees)

The Ducks are making a strong statement this year with 12 players at the combine, with Dillon Gabriel looking to make a splash and move up the quarterbacks draft board.

Dillon Gabriel (QB)

Jordan James (RB)

Traeshon Holden (WR)

Tez Johnson (WR)

Terrance Ferguson (TE)

Josh Conerly Jr. (OL)

Ajani Cornelius (OL)

Jordan Burch (DL)

Derrick Harmon (DL)

Jamaree Caldwell (DL)

Jabbar Muhammad (DB)

Jeffrey Bassa (LB)

5. Ole Miss (11 Invitees)

Ole Miss continues to rise as a powerhouse in talent production, sending 11 players to the combine.

Jaxson Dart (QB)

Ulysses Bentley IV (RB)

Tre Harris (WR)

Jordan Watkins (WR)

Antwane Wells Jr. (WR)

Jared Ivey (DL)

Walter Nolen (DL)

JJ Pegues (DL)

Chris Paul Jr. (LB)

Princely Umanmielen (DL)

Trey Amos (DB)

6. South Carolina (11 Invitees)

The Gamecocks are making waves this year, with 11 players representing them at the combine, with Raheim (aka Rocket) Sanders at the top.

Raheim Sanders (RB)

Joshua Simon (TE)

Tonka Hemingway (DL)

DeAndre Jules (DL)

Kyle Kennard (DL)

T.J. Sanders (DL)

Torricelli Simpkins III (OL)

Demetrius Knight Jr. (LB)

Bam Martin-Scott (LB)

Nick Emmanwori (DB)

O'Donnell Fortune (DB)

7. Miami (10 Invitees)

Miami is sending a strong class of 10 players to Indianapolis, including some high-profile names, led by Cam Ward who could potentially be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cam Ward (QB)

Damien Martinez (RB)

Sam Brown Jr. (WR)

Jacolby George (WR)

Xavier Restrepo (WR)

Tyler Baron (DL)

Jalen Rivers (OL)

Francisco Mauigoa (LB)

Tory Horton (WR)

Andres Borregales (K)

8. Alabama (9 Invitees)

A perennial pipeline to the NFL, Alabama still boasts a strong 9-player class this year.

Jalen Milroe (QB)

CJ Dippre (TE)

Robbie Ouzts (TE)

Tyler Booker (OL)

Tim Smith (DL)

Malachi Moore (DB)

Que Robinson (DL)

James Burnip (P)

Jihaad Campbell (LB)

9. Florida (9 Invitees)

The Gators continue to be a force in producing NFL-caliber talent, with 9 players heading to the combine.

Graham Mertz (QB)

Montrell Johnson Jr. (RB)

Chimere Dike (WR)

Ricky Pearsall (WR)

Princely Umanmielen (DL)

Cam Jackson (DL)

Desmond Watson (DL)

Jason Marshall Jr. (DB)

Jeremy Crawshaw (P)

10. LSU (8 Invitees)

With 8 invitees, LSU remains a reliable source of top-tier talent, most impressively seeing four offensive linemen invited to the NFL Combine.

Mason Taylor (TE)

Emery Jones Jr. (OL)

Will Campbell (OL)

Miles Frazier (OL)

Garrett Dellinger (OL)

Sai’vion Jones (DL)

Bradyn Swinson (DL)

Zy Alexander (DB)

