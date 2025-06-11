After Ohio State’s Ryan Day silenced the doubters by winning his first national championship in the inaugural 12-team playoff, many coaches remain on the quest to capture the same feat in 2025. The four coaches we’ll be looking at today have each carved their unique path to contention, from consistently stacking elite recruits to full-on rebuilding a program. These coaches aren’t just playoff hopefuls, they’re leading programs that make up the country’s most legitimate title threats.

Here's a look at the four coaches best positioned to win their first national championship this season.

Brian Kelly - LSU (29-11)

When Brian Kelly departed Notre Dame for LSU, he let everyone know he left to win a national championship. Now entering his fourth year in Baton Rouge, the time to deliver is now, especially considering the Irish were one game away from winning it all last season. The Tigers return a strong core on both sides of the ball, led by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier entering his second year as the starter. He’ll have his top-two weapons from last year in running back Caden Durham and wide receiver Aaron Anderson. Defensively, LSU is anchored by returning top-tackling linebacker Whit Weeks and cornerback Ashton Stamps, with key additions via the transfer portal including tight end Bauer Sharp, edge rusher Jack Pyburn, and cornerback Mansoor Delane.

The road to the title game is set fittingly in Miami, the site of Kelly’s last national championship appearance with Notre Dame in 2012 won’t come easy. The Tigers will navigate the competitive SEC and look to set the tone Week 1 in the rival Death Valley against Clemson. LSU is seeking their first season-opening win since 2019, the same season they ran the table and hoisted the CFP National Championship trophy.

Dan Lanning - Oregon (35-5)

Dan Lanning’s head coaching journey at Oregon began with a painful 49-3 defeat at the hands of Georgia, the very team whose defense he coordinated to a national championship the year before. But if that moment raised questions, Lanning has since provided answers since that opener. The Ducks soared through the 2024 regular season as the only unbeaten team in college football, but dreams of a perfect year came to a halt in the Rose Bowl with a 41-21 loss to eventual national champion Ohio State. Although the loss of offensive weapons like Tez Johnson, Jordan James, Terrance Ferguson and quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be felt, Oregon is far from resetting.

Wideout Evan Stewart will lead the offense, while defensive standouts Bryce Boettcher, Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei look to maintain Oregon’s defensive edge. And with Lanning’s fiery coaching personality (the same “we’re not fighting for clicks, we’re fighting for wins” attitude before their rout of Colorado) the Ducks won’t be intimidated by the stage this time around.

Steve Sarkisian - Texas (38-17)

After a rocky 5-7 debut in 2021, Steve Sarkisian has guided Texas to back-to-back 10+ win seasons and consecutive College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Becoming a national powerhouse, Sarkisian is entering a potential program-defining season for the Longhorns. Much of that hype centers around Arch Manning as QB1, along with the plethora of elite playmakers that surround him.

Texas returns running back Quintrevion Wisner, as well as defensive headliners like linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., edge rusher Colin Simmons and defensive backs Michael Taaffe and Malik Muhammad directing a lockdown secondary. After two seasons of knocking on the door, Sarkisian faces the challenge of meeting the expectation: to bring a national title to Austin.

James Franklin - Penn State (101-42)

Of the coaches aiming for their first national title, few face the same level of skepticism as James Franklin. But on the back of consistent top-10 finishes, perhaps 2025 offers Franklin’s best shot to reach the top. Despite the Nittany Lions losing their top two receivers from 2024 to the transfer portal, they retain quarterback Drew Allar and their powerful backfield of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, unquestionably the most lethal running back duo in the country.

On the other side of the ball, Penn State brings back safety Zakee Wheatley, edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton, rising linebacker Tony Rojas and transfer linebacker from North Carolina, Amare Campbell. With high preseason expectations, Franklin’s path to Miami isn’t just about winning games, it’s about overcoming a stereotype. No longer content with 10-2, the Nittany Lions are hunting something more.

More College Football News: