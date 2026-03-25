2026 NFL Draft: Notre Dame Pro Day Insights on Price, Pauling, and Future Star CJ Carr

With the 2026 NFL Draft just four weeks away, Notre Dame showcased its draft-eligible talent Wednesday at the Guglielmino Athletics Complex. The annual Pro Day workout was streamed live on Peacock as part of Notre Dame football’s exclusive media rights deal with NBC.

On the call was Emmy Award-winning NBC Sports broadcaster Tony Simeone, joined by Notre Dame’s all-time winningest quarterback, Ian Book.

The hour-and-a-half broadcast delivered strong sights and sounds from the field, along with interviews featuring players — including Jeremiyah Love — and coaches such as head coach Marcus Freeman and New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore.

So, what additional intel did we gain from Notre Dame’s draft hopefuls? Here are a few key takeaways.

Will Pauling boosts his stock

Team captain Will Pauling flashed big-play ability at times this past season — his longest reception went for 44 yards — but his overall production fell short of expectations. The Wisconsin grad transfer finished with just 26 catches in 2025, lacking the consistency many anticipated.

As a result, Pauling isn’t listed among ESPN’s top 200 prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft — a board that includes 30 wide receivers.

That may be about to change.

On Wednesday, Pauling turned heads by posting a blazing 4.37-second 40-yard dash — just one-hundredth of a second behind Jeremiyah Love.

With elite speed, reliable hands, and strong leadership traits — evident in his captaincy despite limited time on campus — Pauling has positioned himself to land on an NFL roster this fall, whether as a late-round selection or a priority undrafted free agent.

Jadarian Price looks like a Day 2 steal

It’s rare for NFL teams to find a top-tier running back prospect with relatively low mileage.

This year, Jadarian Price fits that mold.

Due to sharing the backfield with ESPN’s No. 1 overall prospect, Jeremiyah Love, Price has logged 129 fewer carries since the start of the 2024 season. Despite the reduced workload, he still produced 1,420 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns over the past two years.

The Denison, Texas native also proved to be a dynamic weapon in the return game, recording three return touchdowns and earning finalist honors for the 2025 Jet Award.

At Pro Day, Price looked sharp and decisive in drills, reinforcing his status as a legitimate NFL contributor with starting upside.

And thanks to that lighter workload in South Bend, Price brings something every NFL front office covets — fresh legs. Expect him to be a steal on Day 2.

Tight End U or O-Line U? Why not both

During the broadcast, Simeone asked Book whether Notre Dame is “Tight End U” or “O-Line U.”

Book’s answer: both.

He’s not wrong.

Since 2000, Notre Dame has consistently produced high-level NFL talent at both positions. Along the offensive line, names like Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey, Joe Alt, and Ronnie Stanley headline the résumé.

At tight end, the Irish have sent Tyler Eifert, Kyle Rudolph, Michael Mayer, Cole Kmet, and others to the next level.

That pipeline remains strong in 2026.

Offensive guard Billy Schrauth, offensive tackle Aamil Wagner, and tight end Eli Raridon are all ranked within ESPN’s top 200 prospects and are projected to hear their names called on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.

CJ Carr flashes No. 1 pick potential

While CJ Carr isn’t draft-eligible — he’ll return as a redshirt sophomore in 2026 — he still made an impression at Pro Day.

Carr served as the quarterback for pass-catching drills, delivering throws to wide receivers and running backs in what doubled as an informal showcase of his own ability.

Consider it a preview.

A leading contender for the 2026 Heisman Trophy and a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, Carr looked the part. According to Book, Carr threw the NFL-sized football with precision, with nearly every pass on target — and only one recorded incompletion.

Stream on Peacock

Want more from Notre Dame’s Pro Day?

The full broadcast — including interviews with offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, defensive coordinator Chris Ash, and defensive back DaVonta Smith — is available to stream on Peacock.

What’s next for Notre Dame?

Spring ball is officially underway.

Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2026 squad at the annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. ET inside Notre Dame Stadium. The game will also be available to stream on Peacock.