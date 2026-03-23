2026 NFL Mock Draft: League shaking trades and free agency flip 1st Round mock

The chaos of NFL Free Agency has died down significantly as only a few high end players are left on the market awaiting new deals. While the action in free agency was crazy, the big name trades have been the headline of the offseason. Teams like the Rams and the Broncos are all-in while the Dolphins have entered a major rebuild.

The NFL Draft is now in full focus as the event is just over a month away from kicking off in Pittsburgh. College Pro Days are going to be a major part of the scouting process with Monday kicking off a busy week in the home stretch of the draft process.

Free Agency Chaos Completely Reshapes the 2026 NFL Draft Board

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

If it wasn't clear already that the Las Vegas Raiders were taking Fernando Mendoza, their actions this offseason have shown it. The Raiders spent big getting this roster ready for Mendoza adding key pieces to the offense in Tyler Linderbaum and Jalen Nailor. The biggest question is if the Raiders will hand Mendoza the keys to the offense right away or if he'll learn behind a veteran.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

Aaron Glenn faces a make or break season after a miserable debut season for the New York Jets. Thus far, the Jets have done a solid job bringing in experienced veterans and competent players to help elevate this team's floor. Arvell Reese has the potential to be the game wrecking talent this defense needs off the edge after trading away Jermaine Johnson.

3. Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

After cutting Kyler Murray and deciding to make Jacoby Brissett the starter next season, the Arizona Cardinals appear to be in full blown tank mode. The Cardinals need to continue adding pieces to this roster, and could be the most obvious candidate to trade down. David Bailey would give this defense an elite pass rusher, and a cornerstone of this defense for the future.

4. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Titans were one of the biggest spenders in free agency bringing in countless former pieces from Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll's old teams. This roster is shaping into a group that can compete for the Playoffs next season if Cam Ward can take the next step. The Titans can take a ton of pressure off Ward by drafting a game changing back in Jeremiyah Love who can give this offense a great duo with Tony Pollard.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Giants built up the offense in free agency giving the team a chance to make the Playoffs in Year 1 of the John Harbaugh era. The Giants still need to continue building for the future, and they can use an infusion of young talent in the middle of this defense. Sonny Styles is arguably the best player in this class, and would be a great compliment to Tremaine Edmunds elevating this defense.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

Heading into the season, it's unclear who the Browns quarterback will be, but they'll likely stick with one of the players on the roster. Where the Browns will need to improve is on the offensive line as the unit wasn't nearly good enough last season. Monroe Freeling has the best frame of any tackle in this draft class, and after the NFL Combine he'll likely be the top tackle off the board.

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

After a disappointing season, the Commanders used free agency to load up on the defensive side of the ball in free agency. The NFL Draft has to be all about landing pieces that can grow alongside Jayden Daniels. Carnell Tate would be a great addition to this offense as Terry McLaurin continues to age giving Daniels a weapon that can win at all three levels.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The last few offseasons have chipped away at what was a great cornerback room for the New Orleans Saints. After losing Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo in back to back offseasons while trading away Marshon Lattimore, the Saints should look to add a cornerback this draft. Mansoor Delane dominated this season down the road at LSU, and could become a cornerstone for a defense with an aging core.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Kansas City Chiefs have reworked the roster after the team wasn't nearly good enough last season. Where the team needs to improve is on the defensive front after parting ways with their two top cornerbacks this offseason as they'll need to pressure the quarterback. Rueben Bain Jr is a potential top 3 talent if not for his measurements, but he's a monster who would pair nicely with Chris Jones.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Every offseason the concern for the Bengals has been their defense as the offense has more than enough talent when Joe Burrow is healthy. This unit still has plenty of holes to fill, but adding a chess piece like Caleb Downs who can mask a ton of holes would be a major step in the right direction for this team.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The past few weeks have seen the Dolphins blow up their roster as a rebuild certainly lies ahead for this new regime. Chris Grier and his staff were never able to nail picks on the offensive line, and it'll be a priority as the Dolphins build for the future. Francis Mauigoa had a dominant season for the Miami Hurricanes, and he'd be given every chance to prove he belongs at tackle on a rebuilding team.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

Last season, the Cowboys defense was a disaster allowing the most points per game in the league. After trading away Micah Parsons, this defense needs true difference makers regardless of position to help force takeaways. Dillon Thieneman is an elite safety with an ability to play in two-high looks or as a rover, and he can help this unit become good enough to make a Playoff push.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Rams have shown that they're all in on competing for a Super Bowl next season trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson to overhaul this secondary. Davante Adams will seemingly be back next season, but the Rams would be wise to add another wide receiver to the mix to ensure Matthew Stafford has all the pieces he needs. Makai Lemon would be a great addition for Sean McVay as a piece that can move around the field and make plays in all areas of the passing attack.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

This offseason the top priority for the Ravens has to be protecting Lamar Jackson to ensure they get back to the Playoffs. Adding to the interior of this offensive line would go a long way especially with opening holes for Derrick Henry. Vega Ioane is a monster on the interior who can instantly help this fromy as a run blocker and in protection.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

Even after losing Mike Evans in free agency, the Buccaneers are talented enough to make it back to the Playoffs if they're able to stay healthy. Last season, the Buccaneers didn't get nearly enough production out of their pass rushers which will need to be addressed in the draft. Akheem Mesidor will scare teams off with his age, but given how pivotal of a year this is for Todd Bowles the team should take the elite talent without thinking twice.

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

While it will get criticised, the Jets decision to bring in Geno Smith was wise as it'll allow this front office to evaluate the rest of the offense before they seemingly find their quarterback next offseason. The Jets offense needs to bring in help at wide receiver as the room wasn't nearly talented enough last season. Jordyn Tyson comes with injury concerns, but he's clearly an elite talent worth taking a chance on for the Jets.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Utah

This offseason was always going to be difficult for the Lions as the roster continues to get more expensive. Dan Skipper's retirement wasn't a shock, but Taylor Decker asking for his release created a major hole on the offensive line. Kadyn Proctor's experience at left tackle makes him a great fit while Dan Campbell will love his physicality.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Oregon

JJ McCarthy faces a critical season, but the Vikings won't pick high enough to land a replacement unless they fall in love with Ty Simpson as a prospect. Among the other needs on this team is help in the defensive backfield as Harrison Smith is a free agent. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is another safety like Smith with a long frame, and an exciting ability to make plays near the line of scrimmage and in a more traditional deep role.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

This season was big for the Carolina Panthers as Bryce Young proved that he can play to a high enough level for the team to build around him. As the Panthers prepare for another playoff push, adding another weapon to this offense would take this unit to another level. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete at the tight end position who can become a big play weapon for this unit.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Cowboys will need to bolster the secondary as it became clear that Trevon Diggs wasn't the same level of player this season. Last year in the draft, the Cowboys took a swing on Shavon Revel who was coming off a torn ACL. This season, Jermod McCoy is a similar level of prospect, but when he's healthy he's arguably a Top 5 talent in the class.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Mike McCarthy and the Steelers are seemingly still awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers to fill their void at quarterback. Regardless of if Rodgers returns or not, the Steelers need to start planning long term at the position. Ty Simpson showed everyone how impressive he was when he's healthy at the NFL Combine, and he'd be a great piece for McCarthy to develop.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Chargers should have much better luck with injuries next season making it an all-in year for this team. While the Chargers added Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, bulking up on the interior would give this team a much better chance to make a run. Kayden McDonald could form a dominant duo with Tomlinson against the run while he'll have some pass rush upside long term.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Eagles got a major win when Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson decided to return after mulling retirement. Given where the pieces on this offensive line are, Howie Roseman will need to start preparing for the future. Spencer Fano may be best long term at guard, but he can serve as a swing offensive lineman for the season before likely stepping in full time next season.

24. Cleveland Browns: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

While the Browns likely won't address quarterback in this year's draft, they can certainly set up whoever plays quarterback up for success. After finding some nice weapons last offseason, the Browns should continue building up this offense. Omar Cooper Jr has been rising up boards as the process continues, and he could become the go-to weapon for this offense.

25. Chicago Bears: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

After making the Playoffs, the Bears need to fix some of their holes in order to make another deep run next season. One of the biggest flaws for the Bears was a lack of a pass rush opposite Montez Sweat which they'll need to fix. TJ Parker had a down season production wise, but he was impressive at the Senior Bowl reminding everyone of his upside.

26. Buffalo Bills: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The Bills filled their big need at wide receiver with the trade for DJ Moore turning their focus to some holes on defense. Every offseason, the Bills cycle through veteran pass rushers which should make finding a long term fix a focus in the draft. Keldric Faulk needs to continue growing as a pass rusher, but he'd instantly give this team a great run defender with pass rush upside.

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Brandon Aiyuk clearly isn't returning to the 49ers giving the team a need at wide receiver, especially if Jauan Jennings doesn't return in free agency. George Kittle being out long term paired with the other injury concerns on this offense have to make adding weapons a focus in the draft. KC Concepcion can become a big play threat for Brock Purdy while he can be deployed in a similar fashion to Deebo Samuel.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Texans offensive line continues to be a work in progress, and one that will be addressed at some point in the NFL Draft. Given how CJ Stroud performed under constant pressure in the Playoffs, the Texans need to solidify the group as he nears the end of his rookie contract. Caleb Lomu may be the best pass protector in this class, and he'd give the team a young tackle duo to build around long term.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

This offseason has seen the Chiefs defensive backfield torn apart with the trade of Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson in free agency. Colton Hood would make a ton of sense for this defense as a cornerback with size who excels in man coverage which is a must in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

30. Miami Dolphins: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

Jeff Hafley takes over a Miami Dolphins team with a blank slate on defense as this team enters a severe rebuild. The Dolphins secondary is a glaring hole that needs to be addressed likely with several picks throughout the draft. Avieon Terrell is on the smaller side for a cornerback, but he has all the talent to become a solid piece for this unit to build around.

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

After falling just short in the Super Bowl, Mike Vrabel will get to continue building this Patriots team up. Every great Patriots team had a star linebacker in the middle, and it should be a priority for Mike Vrabel. CJ Allen is a high IQ linebacker that plays an old school style, and he'd give this team a centerpiece to build the defense around.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

Part of what made the Seattle Seahawks so great this past season was their running back rotation keeping both players fresh. Kenneth Walker cashed in on his great Super Bowl signing a massive deal with the Chiefs leaving a hole in the offense. Jadarian Price doesn't have the same hype as Jeremiyah Love, but he's an explosive back with return ability who can make a massive impact for this offense.