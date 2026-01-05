2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft officially puts the Raiders on the clock

The NFL Regular Season has officially come to an end, as an exciting clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, with the Playoffs on the line, brought the year to an end. The Playoff field is now set, and 14 teams will start their run for the Lombardi Trophy beginning next weekend.

More than half of the league now moves to the offseason with a ton of changes potentially looming on the NFL's "Black Monday". The Giants and Titans were already looking for head coaches, and on Sunday Night, the Falcons joined the group, firing head coach Raheem Morris.

The end of the regular season brings an end to the race for the 1st Overall Pick, with the Las Vegas Raiders winning out, meaning they're on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft. This team needs to land a quarterback, and they're now in the perfect position to do so.

Week 18 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas officially holds the ticket to Fernando Mendoza

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders officially clinched the 1st Overall Pick on Sunday before they even played, thanks to the New York Giants' win over the Cowboys. Adding Geno Smith didn't pan out as the Raiders hoped, and now the team needs to attack the offseason to find a quarterback. Fernando Mendoza has taken college football by storm, and he's the perfect quarterback to come in and have success as a rookie.

2. New York Jets: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

The New York Jets' offseason bet on Justin Fields didn't go as they hoped, and now the Jets head into the offseason needing a quarterback. The hope for the Jets will be that Dante Moore lights it up in the final two games of the College Football Playoff and declares for the draft; otherwise, they may not find a quarterback in the first round.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

This offseason, we could see a ton of changes in Arizona starting with their head coach and their quarterback. This team is clearly heading to another rebuild, and the team needs to add blue chip pieces. Arvell Reese has been a monster for Ohio State, and it'd be wise to switch him to a full time edge rusher.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Titans head into the offseason needing a head coach, but this is also a roster that needs blue-chip pieces. Building around Cam Ward will be the main objective, but the Titans aren't in a place to draft for need either. Rueben Bain Jr has taken his game to another level in the College Football Playoff, and he could prove to be an instant star off the edge for the Titans.

5. New York Giants: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The New York Giants did massive damage to their draft pick by winning the final two games of the season, dropping from the 1st overall pick to the 5th. The Giants' offseason is going to be all about putting Jaxson Dart in the best position to win, and if they can't retain Wan'Dale Robinson after his first 1,000-yard season, they'll need a wide receiver. Makai Lemon would be a great addition to this offseason, complimenting Mailk Nabers and the speed of Darius Slayton.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The Cleveland Browns head into an intriguing offseason as they could go several ways at head coach and quarterback. The best path may be heading into 2026 with all the quarterbacks currently on the roster and seeing if any can emerge as the clear starter. Adding a weapon like Carnell Tate, who can stretch the field, would go a long way for this offense.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

This season was a wreck for the Commanders as they were ravaged by injuries, losing Jayden Daniels for most of the season. This year was a reminder that this team still needs to add young blue-chip pieces to the roster to continue building this team the right way. Caleb Downs is the ultimate chess piece on defense, and he'd give Dan Quinn a great weapon to deploy.

8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The end of the season was exciting for the New Orleans Saints as it looks like they found their quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough. Now that the Saints found a quarterback, the focus can be building the rest of the roster around him. Keldric Faulk still needs to grow as a pass rusher, but he can come in and instantly make a massive difference against the run.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

Even before Patrick Mahomes' injury, the Chiefs were going to need to retool this roster as the group wasn't nearly good enough. The Chiefs' weapons were very underwhelming, dropping passes far too often. Adding a weapon like Jordyn Tyson would instantly give Mahomes a weapon with size who can win in all areas of the field.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle -Clemson

This offseason has to be all about solidifying the Bengals' defense with the hopes of making the Playoffs again next season. Trey Hendrickson will likely depart in free agency, and the Bengals need to add a piece to the defensive front to replace him. Clemson star Peter Woods has the potential to be a monster in the middle, which would quickly help this team a ton.

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Dolphins are going to need to add all over this roster, and picking outside the Top 10 gives them little to no chance at landing a replacement for Tua Tagovailoa in the 1st round. This defense could use pieces, as they ranked in the bottom half of the league in points allowed. Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in the Country this season, and he'd instantly help limit the explosive Patriots and Bills in the division.

12. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Trading away Micah Parsons truly derailed the Cowboys' defense as they lacked a pass rush threat all season long. With two first-round picks, the draft will be all about rebuilding this defense, as the Cowboys have all the talent they need on offense. Texas Tech star David Bailey was the best pass rusher in the Country, and he'd have instant 10+ sack potential.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Rams have two first-round picks, which will allow them to add pieces to help them win now while hoping they can develop into franchise cornerstones. Spencer Fano has a ton of upside at offensive tackle, and he can spend time learning behind the Rams' veterans before eventually stepping in to protect Matthew Stafford.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Ravens Playoff hopes came to a crushing end as Tyler Loop's game-winning field goal attempt sailed wide right. The Ravens are going to need to make sure Lamar Jackson stays healthy next season, and they can do so by building up the offensive line. Vega Ioane is the top interior offensive lineman in the class, and he'd help pave the way for Derrick Henry.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Buccaneers collapsed down the back half of the season, which is going to make for an interesting offseason. The Bucs are eventually going to need to replace Lavonte David, but for now, they should help him succeed. Sonny Styles could step into the defense and play alongside David, like when the Bucs drafted Devin White.

16. New York Jets: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

Trading away Sauce Gardner hurt the Jets defense as they lost a cornerback they could trust on an island. The Jets will need to add pieces to this secondary as Gardner's departure revealed the weaknesses of the rest of the unit. When healthy, Jermod McCoy is easily a Top 10 talent with the potential of being an elite cornerback in the NFL.

17. Detroit Lions: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Lions could see a ton of turnover on the offensive line this offseason as Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper both consider retirement. Dan Campbell knows his teams are built on the offensive line, and they'll certainly address the need this offseason. Francis Mauigoa has been elite in pass protection against some of the best edge rushers in the draft in the Playoff making him a top prospect this draft.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Minnesota Vikings are going to need to take the next step on offense next season if they're going to return to the Playoffs. While JJ McCarthy struggled, the rushing offense provided little help, ranking 25th in yards per game. Drafting Jeremiyah Love would give the team a star running back, which would take a ton of pressure off their quarterback.

19. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Carolina Panthers are on to the playoffs thanks to the Atlanta Falcons beating the Saints to salvage everything after they couldn't handle business themselves. The Panthers are going to need to add offensive linemen to give Bryce Young more time. Caleb Lomu can step right into the NFL and be an upgrade in pass protection, giving the team a chance to become a playoff contender every year.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Cowboys were going to need to upgrade in the secondary this offseason, and after cutting Trevon Diggs, they'll certainly need to add a cornerback. Avieon Terrell has played at an elite level the past three seasons, and he'd instantly give the team an upgrade at cornerback.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Steelers made the Playoffs thanks to an incredible showing by the offense and some luck with the Ravens missing a late field goal. The team is going to need to add weapons if Aaron Rodgers is going to return next season. Denzel Boston is a similar style of receiver to DK Metcalf and a perfect fit in this Steelers offense.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Chargers are onto the Playoffs, and while they've made it this far, the offensive line injuries will likely wipe this team out early. Next season is going to be a year where the Chargers can truly contend for the Super Bowl if they have better injury luck. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete at tight end, and he could become an elite weapon for Justin Herbert.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Line - Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been the same team on the offensive line, and it's going to be an area Howie Roseman has to address this offseason. Kadyn Proctor has a ton of upside as a tackle if he can continue to develop, but he can instantly step in at guard until it's time to find a replacement for Lane Johnson.

24. Buffalo Bills: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

The Bills overcame all their rough stretches to make the Playoffs in the AFC, but this is the most flawed team of their recent rosters. Josh Allen's weapons have left plenty to be desired and will need to be a focus of the offseason. Chris Bell can bring size and speed to the outside, and he could be the replacement for Keon Coleman, who's fallen out of favor in Buffalo.

25. Chicago Bears: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

The Bears' defensive line is their biggest weakness as they lack the top-tier playmakers aside from Montez Sweat. Given how much the team needs a threat up front, they should take a swing at Florida's Caleb Banks. Most of this season was lost for Banks as he dealt with injuries, but when healthy, he's a potential Top 5 pick.

26. San Francisco 49ers: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

Injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams have wiped out the 49ers' threats off the edge, limiting their chances in the Playoffs. The team is going to need to add edge rushers and build a rotation with the hopes of keeping everyone healthy. TJ Parker wasn't as productive as everyone would've hoped, but he has all the tools to develop into an elite player.

27. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald - Offensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Texans' defense is going to determine just how far this team goes in the Playoffs, and is their best path to winning for the future. The Texans have elite edge rushers, and adding a monster in the middle like Kayden McDonald, who's a monster against the run, would only take this unit to another level.

28. Cleveland Browns: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The Browns' defense continues to give them a chance, no matter how bad the offense plays, which should be a focus going into the offseason. After hitting a home run with Carson Schwesinger, the Browns should add another player to the middle level to help elevate this defense. CJ Allen is a true throwback style of linebacker, which would give the team a great duo in the middle.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

Thanks to their draft day trade with the Falcons, the Rams will have two first-round picks this offseason. Using one on a cornerback would make a ton of sense, as the wide receivers in the NFC West are scary. Colton Hood spent this season as Tennessee's top cornerback, making him a perfect plug-and-play player for any defense.

30. New England Patriots: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Mike Vrabel has taken the Patriots to incredible heights in his first season, which is remarkable considering how many areas they still need to address. The Patriots need to start building around Drake Maye, and he could use an influx of weapons. KC Concepcion is an elite big-play threat, and he'd help take a ton of pressure off Maye.

31. Denver Broncos: A'Mauri Washington - Defensive Tackle - Oregon

The Broncos' defense has been the best unit in the league and the reason they won the top seed in the AFC. This team has elite pass rushers, and adding a run stuffer in the middle would only make this defense scarier. A'Mauri Washington has been a monster in the middle for Oregon, and he'd allow this defense to attack even more.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Matayo Uiagalelei - Edge Rusher - Oregon

The Seahawks dominated the 49ers to take home the NFC West and the top overall seed in the NFC Playoffs. This defense has become one of the scariest units in the league, and they should continue to make it their identity. Matayo Uiagalelei has all the ability to take a massive leap as a pass rusher, and he'd benefit from playing with the pieces this defense has.