2026 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-round mock draft sends a franchise QB to New Orleans

Week 10 of the NFL season is almost in the books, as the only game left this week is a pivotal clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. This week had a massive impact on the NFL season with the Trade Deadline turning teams into contenders and other teams into franchises looking to reset.

This weekend saw a massive shakeup in the draft order as the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins all picked up wins, shaking the top of the draft. After the trade deadline, for disappointing teams, the rest of the year is all about jockeying for position in the upcoming draft.

Week 10 NFL Mock Draft: Ty Simpson's emergence shakes first round

1. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Tennessee Titans spent the weekend on the bye, but it was a succesful weekend as they moved into position to have the first overall pick. This team needs an influx of talent, and they may trade out of the top pick when the draft rolls around. If the Titans stay at 1, Rueben Bain Jr would be a great pick as it would give the team an elite edge rusher to pair with their talent on the interior.

2. New Orleans Saints: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The Saints won their second game of the year on Sunday, and Tyler Shough showed some promise, but if the Saints are on the clock early, Kellen Moore will take his pick of quarterbacks. This season, no quarterback has been more impressive than Alabama's Ty Simpson, who continues to make NFL-level throws each week in the SEC.

3. New York Giants: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

Even with all of the weapons the Giants have lost this season, the issue for this team isn't the offense, as Jaxson Dart's rushing ability has masked a ton of holes. The Giants' defense is one of the worst against the run, and the team needs to address the linebacker position this offseason. Arvell Reese is a dominant force like Abdul Carter who can make plays off the edge while also playing linebacker, and he'd be a great addition to help this team slow the run.

4. Cleveland Browns: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Browns' loss to the Jets on Sunday likely proved that Dillon Gabriel isn't the quarterback for the future, as he struggled against a Jets team that just blew up its defense. The Browns have the pieces on defense to be a true contender, and they need to keep taking swings at the quarterback position. Fernando Mendoza has looked like arguably the best quarterback in the Country this season, and he could continue developing on the job while also being an instant upgrade.

5. New York Jets: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

The New York Jets picked up a win on Sunday after trading away two of their biggest stars, but the offense still needs a ton of work. It's clear that Justin Fields isn't the long-term fix, and the Jets will likely use their first pick on a quarterback. Dante Moore is still progressing at quarterback, but he has a ton of upside and could spend a year developing behind the Jets veterans like he did at Oregon.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Pete Carroll's team clearly needs to continue adding blue-chip talent, as this team is still a long way away from contention in the AFC West. Given that they're too far down to pick a quarterback, Caleb Downs would be a perfect addition to this defense, helping slow the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix.

7. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The Dolphins pulled off a shocking win on Sunday, knocking off their division rival Buffalo Bills. While the team will most likely go through a transition, given his contract, Tua Tagovailoa will likely be back at quarterback. Given the uncertainty around Tyreek Hill's future, the Dolphins may need to add a receiver, and Jordyn Tyson would give this team another weapon to work with.

8. Washington Commanders: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

While Jayden Daniels' first season was exciting, it made the Commanders speed up their rebuild, which has shown this season. The Commanders desperately need a pass rusher in a division with great quarterback play to power Dan Quinn's defense. Keldric Faulk has shown all the tools to become an elite pass rusher, and he'd become a building block for this franchise.

9. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Rams have built one of the most exciting defenses in the NFL, giving this team an identity as Matthew Stafford ages. As the Rams continue to build a dominant defense, the next piece they could use is a shutdown cornerback. Mansoor Delane has proven he's an elite cornerback at LSU and should be the first cornerback off the board this Spring.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

While the Bengals could use offensive linemen to protect Joe Burrow, the defense is the biggest concern this offseason. The Bengals may lose Trey Hendrickson this offseason, and they're going to need to land pieces that can get after the quarterback. Peter Woods is an elite defensive tackle with a ton of athletic upside, as he could develop into a game wrecker in the NFL.

11. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Arizona Cardinals are in a weird place as it appears the team is going to move on from Kyler Murray this offseason, but they may not pick high enough to land a quarterback. The Cardinals could solidify this offensive line in the draft by adding a right tackle opposite Paris Johnson Jr. Francis Mauiagoa has been dominant at right tackle and has all the potential to develop into a star in the NFL.

12. Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The Dallas Cowboys went All-In at the trade deadline, adding Quinnen Williams, meaning they need to nail this draft. The biggest need after trading away Micah Parsons is at edge rusher, as this team needs a player who can take some pressure off the secondary. David Bailey has been the best pass rusher in the Country with 11.5 sacks, and he'd instantly upgrade this defense.

13. Baltimore Ravens: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Baltimore Ravens continue to slide down the draft board as Lamar Jackson's return has allowed this team to start winning games. The Ravens don't have many needs, but they could upgrade the defense by freeing up Roquan Smith with another reliable linebacker on the inside. Sonny Styles is the type of playmaker on defense that the Ravens always add, and he'd instantly give this team a ton of new wrinkles in this defense.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Minnesota Vikings are still developing JJ McCarthy, and with that are going to come some growing pains. The Vikings haven’t given JJ McCarthy much help with the rushing attack, which should be one of their top priorities this offseason. Drafting a back like Jeremiyah Love would take a ton of pressure off of McCarthy while giving the team a big play threat every time he touches the ball.

15. Houston Texans: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Houston Texans have been solid this season, but they are still in the middle of an offensive line rebuild, and the top priority has to be protecting CJ Stroud so he can continue to develop. Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano has the most upside of any tackle in this class, and even while he develops, he'd be an upgrade over some of the current pieces on this offensive line.

16. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Where the Carolina Panthers turn in this draft will depend on how the team and Bryce Young finish the season. If the Panthers are going to keep Bryce Young, the team will need to add to the offensive line to give him more time to find some of his young weapons. Caleb Lomu is a well-developed pass protector who would instantly upgrade this offensive line, allowing the team to further evaluate Young.

17. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The biggest area the Chiefs may need to address this offseason is in the secondary, but we're still a long way from finding a true need with this team, as the Playoffs will tell us a ton about this team. When healthy, Jermod McCoy is potentially a Top 5 talent in this class when healthy, and he'd help give this team another elite defensive back. Landing McCoy would prove valuable as this team continues to make deep Playoff runs, facing off against elite offense.

18. San Francisco 49ers: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The San Francisco 49ers are the walking wounded this season, yet they continue to play well despite it. With all of the injuries, it's hard to tell where needs lie with this team, but given the uncertainty around Brandon Aiyuk, the team could look to address the wide receiver position. Carnell Tate would be a great addition to this offense, giving Kyle Shanahan his deep threat, while Tate can also win in other areas.

19. Cleveland Browns: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

If the Browns are going to draft another quarterback with their first pick, they need to land a wide receiver to make his life easier. Makai Lemon has been that type of player for the USC Trojans as an excellent route runner with explosive speed who'd instantly become a top target for whoever their quarterback is.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Bell - Wide Receiver - Louisville

Sunday Night Football showed that if the Steelers roll with Aaron Rodgers again next season, they need to give him more weapons. The Steelers desperately need a speed threat that can make plays after the catch, and Chris Bell would be the perfect fit, giving this team a weapon opposite DK Metcalf.

21. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The Buffalo Bills' wide receivers have been a bit of a disappointment this season, as they may need to give Josh Allen more weapons this offseason. The Bills need a big-play threat, and KC Concepcion has proven to fit the billing throughout his career. Concepcion is great at making defenders miss, and he can help take a ton of pressure off Josh Allen by turning short passes into big gains.

22. Chicago Bears: Kamari Ramsey - Safety - USC

Ben Johnson has the Chicago Bears clicking as they've won 6 of their last 7 games after beating the Giants on Sunday. The Bears' defense has been their biggest issue as the Bengals scored 42 two weeks ago, while the Giants were rolling before Jaxson Dart's injury. The Bears could upgrade the secondary instantly by landing Kamari Ramsey, who can play both nickel and traditional safety.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LT Overton - Edge Rusher - Alabama

The Buccaneers' defense got shredded by the Patriots on Sunday, which will be a concern for the rest of the season. This defense could use an elite pass rusher like they had in Shaquill Barrett during their years with Tom Brady. LT Overton brings a ton of flexibility to the Buccaneers' defensive line and is still developing as a pass rusher.

24. Detroit Lions: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

Dan Campbell took over playcalling for the Detroit Lions, and this team is back to looking like a Super Bowl frontrunner. The Lions' secondary has been their biggest issue the past few seasons, and they should look to upgrade the room. Even while Clemson has struggled, Avieon Terrell is still a first-round talent who could upgrade this defense even further.

25. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

Nailing this draft is going to determine the next few years for the Cowboys after the Micah Parsons and Quinnen Williams trades. Anthony Hill Jr would be a home run pick for the Cowboys, as he could fill the Parsons role, either playing on the inside at linebacker or rushing the passer.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Chargers are getting an impressive season out of Justin Herbert, but the injuries at offensive tackle will likely keep this team from going on a deep run this postseason. Adding weapons for Justin Herbert should be key so this team can compete when the offensive line is intact, and adding an elite athlete in Kenyon Sadiiq at tight end would only make this offense scarier next season.

27. Los Angeles Rams: Isaiah World - Offensive Tackle - Oregon

Despite the injury scare this offseason, Matthew Stafford continues to play at an elite level, and the Rams have to do whatever they can to protect him. The Rams could use an upgrade at either offensive tackle position, especially in the long term. Isaiah World has the physical tools to grow into an All-Pro caliber player and could even start the 2026 season learning behind the Rams' veterans before jumping into the lineup.

28. New England Patriots: Matayo Uiagalelei - Edge Rusher - Oregon

This season has the New England Patriots fans thinking they have their next dynasty, as Drake Maye and Mike Vrabel have changed the feeling around the team. As the Patriots look to build while contending, the team could use an upgrade off the edge. Matayo Uiagalelei has all the tools to be an elite edge rusher in the NFL and would give the team a threat next to Milton Williams.

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Cashius Howell - Edge Rusher - Texas A&M

The Philadelphia Eagles' edge rush room has been depleted to the point that franchise icon Brandon Graham came out of retirement to help the team. The Eagles need to draft a player who can get after the passer in a division that looks loaded at quarterback, and Cashius Howell has the perfect resume. Howell was an elite pass rusher at Bowling Green, but he's at Texas A&M, where he's already posted 9.5 sacks, proving he's an elite pass rusher.

30. Denver Broncos: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

On Thursday Night, the Denver Broncos won another low-scoring affair thanks to their defense and special teams. As the Broncos look to compete for the Super Bowl, they're going to need to upgrade on offense to help Bo Nix hit the next level. Denzel Boston would be a great addition for Nix as a receiver with great size who can be another big threat in the redzone.

31. Seattle Seahawks: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

The Seattle Seahawks continue to look like the surprise team of the season, as their offseason shakeup played out perfectly. The Seahawks will now build around Sam Darnold, and they can start by solidifying the offensive line. Kadyn Proctor's an intriguing prospect with a ton of upside, but he may end up being a guard in the NFL.

32. New York Jets: Davison Igbinosun - Cornerback - Ohio State

The New York Jets traded away one of their franchise cornerstones in Sauce Gardner, and they'll need to add young pieces in the defensive back room to replace him. After an up-and-down 2024 season, Davison Igbinosun has been dominant for Ohio State and would make for a great addition to this secondary, giving Aaron Glenn a piece to build with.