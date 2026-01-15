2026 NFL Mock Draft: Dante Moore's return to Oregon shakes 1st-round mock draft

Football season is coming to an end, and as the NFL Playoffs are well under way while, the only college football game remaining is the matchup between Indiana and Miami in the National Championship Game. As the season slows down for each league, all attention is starting to turn toward the NFL Draft.

Wednesday marked the final day that underclassmen could announce their intentions to enter the NFL Draft, which saw one of the biggest dominoes fall. Dante Moore decided to return to Oregon, taking a potential Top 5 pick and returning him to college football, dealing a massive blow to this draft class, especially for teams needing a quarterback.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

In a wild draft class, the easiest player to tie to a team is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders desperately need a franchise quarterback, and Fernando Mendoza is clearly the best quarterback prospect in the class, making him almost certainly the Raiders' choice this spring.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Jets were dealt the biggest impact by Dante Moore's decision to return to school, as they need a quarterback, but there's no player good enough to take second overall. The Jets have two first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 classes, and they should turn to the best player available in this class. Arvell Reese would be a star if fully moved to edge rusher, which the Jets can give him the time to do.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Jets not having the chance to take a quarterback hurts the Cardinals, as they can no longer take the best position player. This team still needs to add blue-chip pieces, and if they can't add a quarterback, they should address the defense. Rueben Bain Jr may be the best defender in the class, and he'd give this defense an elite pass rusher to build around.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

Once the Tennessee Titans land their head coach, the biggest focus is going to be building around Cam Ward. The 1st overall pick flashed down the stretch of the season, but he needs more weapons to work with. Carnell Tate has the elite ability to stretch the field, which would help take a ton of pressure off Ward while giving him a big play threat.

5. New York Giants: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Jaxson Dart showed a ton of promise as a rookie, but he didn't have nearly enough weapons around him with the team's injuries. As Malik Nabers' health is uncertain while Wan'Dale Robinson hits free agency, the team is going to need to land another wide receiver. Makai Lemon would be a great compliment to Nabers and Darius Slayton, giving Dart plenty to work with.

6. Cleveland Browns: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

Given how weak this draft class is at quarterback, the Cleveland Browns are most likely going to have to stick with the quarterbacks currently on the roster. The Browns have a nice young nucleus of weapons, and they'd be wise to continue adding pieces on the outside as they try to find their quarterback. Jordyn Tyson would bring size to the outside, giving whoever plays quarterback a clear top WR to build the offense around.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Dan Quinn's second season was a massive step back as the Commanders' veterans started to show their age. The team is going to need to add blue-chip pieces to build around rather than trying to continue building around aging pieces. Caleb Downs could come in and change the entire defense, becoming the ultimate chess piece for the defense.

8. New Orleans Saints: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

Tyler Shough's emergence down the stretch was perfect for the New Orleans Saints as it allows them to start looking at other positions in the first round. As Cameron Jordan continues to age, the team is going to need to find a pass rusher to replace him. Keldric Faulk still needs to grow as a pass rusher, but he'd step in and instantly make a difference against the run.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

The Chiefs will look to retool the roster this offseason, as the team wasn't nearly good enough to live up to their standard this year. The team will likely add pieces to the offense later in the draft, but when drafting this high, you have to leave with a blue-chip piece. Peter Woods can become a monster on the interior when paired with Chris Jones, which would give this defense a great front four.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The Bengals took a swing on upside rather than proven production last draft when they swung on Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart. Given what the Bengals got from Stewart paired with Trey Hendrickson's pending free agency, the team needs to land a pass rush threat. David Bailey was more productive than any pass rusher in college football, and he'd instantly give this team a threat off the edge.

11. Miami Dolphins: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The Miami Dolphins are moving into a new era as Mike McDaniel is out as head coach, Chris Grier was fired as GM, and the team is looking to move on from Tua Tagovailoa. Given how much Tagovailoa is owed, this team is going to need to hit on a young quarterback. Ty Simpson has shown flashes of being an elite player, and he'd be best off being brought along slowly, either behind Tua or another veteran.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys tried to fix their issue at linebacker at the Trade Deadline with the addition of Logan Wilson, but they still need to upgrade the defense. Sonny Styles has a case to be the best defender in this class, and he'd instantly transform the defense both against the run and in coverage.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Rams have the great luxury of owning two 1st round picks this Spring while they're competing for Super Bowls, allowing them to keep adding to this roster. The secondary is going to need to be addressed this offseason, as the rest of the defense has been built up to an elite level. Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in the Country this season, and he'd give the Rams a potential star in the secondary.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Buccaneers should be back in the playoffs next season, as the injuries the team sustained this season made it impossible for the team to survive in the back half of the season. As the Buccaneers get healthy, they need to add weapons to help keep Baker Mayfield healthy. Kenyon Sadiq can help give the team a weapon at tight end, making this group of weapons one of the league's best.

16. New York Jets: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

When Garrett Wilson went down, everyone saw just how bad this Jets wide receiver room was, even with the additions of AD Mitchell and John Metchie. Whenever the Jets do land their next quarterback, they're going to need to have weapons in place to help them succeed. Pairing Boston's size with Wilson's ability would quickly give the team a dominant duo on the outside.

17. Detroit Lions: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Lions may need to rebuild their offensive line as Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper are both considering retirement. Dan Campbell knows his team needs to win at the line of scrimmage, and they'll be drafting an offensive lineman if needed. Francis Mauigoa has been dominant against the best pass rushers in the Playoffs giving him a great chance to be the first tackle off the board.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Vikings are going to need to add to the roster to help JJ McCarthy develop, as this season will determine whether he's the option or not long-term. Jeremiyah Love could give the Vikings the level of rushing attack that McCarthy had at Michigan, helping take a ton of pressure off his shoulders, elevating the offense.

19. Carolina Panthers: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

This season, Bryce Young proved that he was worthy of building around as the Panthers picked up his 5th year option. As Bryce Young returns, the team needs to ensure that they give him more time, as he does get flustered when he's under pressure. Spencer Fano can step in and play immediately, while he has the upside to grow into an All-Pro caliber player.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are going to need to add a cornerback to the secondary, as the defense wasn't nearly good enough in pass coverage. Avieon Terrell has played at a first-round level during his time at Clemson, and he can instantly step in and replace Trevon Diggs after the Cowboys parted ways with their longtime cornerback.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trinidad Chambliss - Quarterback - Ole Miss

Mike Tomlin is out in Pittsburgh, which makes it seem less likely that Aaron Rodgers will return for one last season. The Steelers are going to need to find a quarterback, and rather quickly, as the defense is good enough to make deep runs in the playoffs. Trinidad Chambliss took the Country by storm this season, and he has the talent worth taking a chance on for the right organization.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Chargers' offensive line struggles were finally exposed in the Playoffs as the Patriots punished Justin Herbert. Next season, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater should be back and healthy, but the team needs to add players to the interior offensive line. Vega Ioane is the best guard in the draft, and he'd instantly take this unit up another level.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Line - Alabama

While the playcalling wasn't nearly good enough this season, the Eagles struggled as the offensive line wasn't the same unit we've seen dominate for the past decade. The Eagles are going to need to add pieces to the unit, especially as Lane Johnson continues to age, as he could retire in the near future. Kadyn Proctor has a ton of upside as an offensive tackle, but he may be best as a guard, where he could instantly start on this team.

24. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Takle - Utah

The Browns are going to need to address the offensive line this offseason as the unit wasn't nearly good enough to support having two rookie quarterbacks under center. Adding Caleb Lomu to the offense would be perfect as he's been an elite pass protector and could slot in as the future at either tackle position.,

25. Chicago Bears: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

This offseason, the Bears are going to need to add players to the defensive line, as the only true pass rush threat is Montez Sweat. When healthy, Caleb Banks is a potential Top 10 pick in the class, and he'd make a ton of sense for the Bears as he could instantly help transform the defense if he stays on the field.

26. Buffalo Bills: Germie Bernard - Wide Receiver - Alabama

The Buffalo Bills are going to go as far as Josh Allen can carry them, as his weapons have underwhelmed while others have suffered serious injuries. This offseason, Buffalo is going to need to get Allen help on the outside, as it's not sustainable for him to continue running as much as he has. Germie Bernard can bring an ability to win at each level, while he could even create plays out of the backfield.

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

The 49ers were already going to need to add weapons with the bizarre situation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, and then George Kittle suffered a torn achilles. Brock Purdy is going to need more weapons, especially with how tough the NFC West has gotten. KC Concepcion can give this offense a big play threat at wide receiver who would thrive in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Texans' defense dominated the Steelers to send the team to the Divisional Round of the Playoffs. While many will call for the Texans to address the offense in the NFL Draft, the team should continue to build on its strength. Putting a nose tackle in Kayden McDonald between Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter would only give this defense more looks to throw at teams, as McDonald will be a high-level player upon arriving in the league with a ton of potential as a pass rusher.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

When the Rams use the second of their two first-round picks, they should look to land an offensive tackle who could develop into a cornerstone for the future. Georgia's Monroe Freeling played at an elite level in the SEC, and he has the size to be taken in the first round, and hope that he could develop into a Pro Bowl caliber player.

30. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

Every Patriots team in the dynasty run had that old school style of linebacker with the likes of Mike Vrabel, Teddy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Junior Seau, and Dont'a Hightower, among others. Mike Vrabel's team could land the same level of player in Georgia's CJ Allen, who plays like an old-school style of linebacker with all the modern athletic ability.

31. Denver Broncos: Anthony Hill Jr - Linebacker - Texas

The Denver Broncos will look to start their push for a Super Bowl this weekend after spending Wild Card Weekend on the bye. This team doesn't have a ton of needs, but they can continue to make this defense even scarier. Anthony Hill Jr can play true middle linebacker, while he's also a proven pass rusher, giving this team another weapon to worry about.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks will have a chance to kick off their Super Bowl run this weekend, as the offseason is an afterthought right now. This team doesn't have a ton of needs, but they should continue to add to areas of strength. Colton Hood joining this secondary would give the team another elite player in coverage, making it even tougher to score on this defense.