2026 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants land Jaxson Dart much needed help

Week 9 of the NFL Season is almost in the books, as only the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys are left waiting to play on Monday Night Football. This weekend was far more competitive than what we saw last weekend, as the true Playoff contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pack.

With the trade deadline looming early this week, the teams that are tanking and preparing for next season will show their hand. Several teams and fanbases are already in a massive race for a top pick, as injuries or poor roster building have sunk the playoff hopes for a few teams. Fanbases are already preparing for next season, and after the Trade Deadline, it'll become clear which teams are on to the 2026 season.

Week 9 NFL Mock Draft: The Giants land Jaxson Dart an elite weapon

The New Orleans Saints turned the offense over to rookie QB Tyler Shough on Sunday, but the team once again struggled on offense. Shough showed some things to be excited about, but if the Saints finish the year with the 1st Overall Pick, more likely than not, they'll try to find the future of the franchise at quarterback. Fernando Mendoza has been one of the biggest breakout stars this season, and he'd help stabilize the team.

After picking 1st overall last season, the Tennessee Titans are still a team that needs an influx of young talent. Ohio State linebacker and edge rusher Arvell Reese has been one of the most impressive players this season, and whether he plays linebacker or edge rusher, he's going to be an instant impact player who will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

The New York Jets spent the weekend on the bye after picking up their first win of the season. While Justin Fields helped lead the team to victory, owner Woody Johnson's comments about the team's quarterback play make it clear they'll be adding a quarterback this offseason. Dante Moore has improved a ton after his year behind Dillon Gabriel, and he can continue his development in the NFL for a year behind Fields or Tyrod Taylor.

The Miami Dolphins could look very different this offseason, as GM Chris Grier was fired, which will lead to a new GM putting his own touches on the roster. While the GM will make a ton of changes, more likely than not, Tua Tagovailoa will be at quarterback as his contract brings too big a cap hit for the team to move on from. Given that Tua will be under center, the top priority will have to be building up the offensive line, and Utah star Spencer Fano can fill a revolving door at tackle.

Even before Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo suffered injuries, the New York Giants didn't have enough weapons for Jaxson Dart. This offseason, the Giants need to help out their young star, and they can do so by finding him an elite playmaker at receiver. Carnell Tate would be a great compliment to Malik Nabers as he can beat the defense deep, while he's effective at all levels, giving Dart another playmaker to rely on.

The Cleveland Browns have two 1st round picks in this draft after they traded in last year's Draft, and the better of the two selections has to be used on the best player available. The Browns already have a scary front four with Myles Garrett and Mason Graham, but adding another playmaker off the edge would make this group even tougher to block. Rueben Bain's production is down this season, but he's disruptive every week and would benefit from playing opposite a player like Garrett.

The Raiders fell just short on Sunday, but they have far too many holes on this roster to do anything that isn't picking the best player available. This offseason, the Raiders parted ways with star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, leaving a void in the middle of their defense. Clemson star Peter Woods would be a great addition to the middle of this defense, as he can help take attention away from Maxx Crosby.

The Arizona Cardinals need to continue adding blue-chip talent to this roster as they still feel like a team without a true identity. If Kyler Murray is going to be this team's quarterback next season, they'll need to protect him while opening holes in the rushing attack. Francis Mauigoa has the talent to be an instant plug-and-play player, while his potential could help him become one of the best tackles in the league.

Even without Joe Burrow, the issue for the Bengals isn’t quarterback play, but it’s their defense. On Sunday, the Bengals defensive woes were on full display as they allowed the Bears to score 47 points in a game where just getting one stop late would’ve allowed the Bengals to get the win. The Bengals desperately need defensive difference makers, and there may not be a better fit for that description then Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who would be an instant impact player for this team.

On Sunday Night Football, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks passed all over the Commanders as he had all day to dissect this defense. The Commanders need to land a premier pass rusher, and drafting Auburn star Keldric Faulk would be a great swing as he's shown elite ability against some of the best players the SEC has to offer.

The Baltimore Ravens have started to turn things around as Lamar Jackson returned on Thursday Night. The Ravens will most likely end the season drafting in the back half of the draft as they start to regain their momentum. The Ravens still need an elite pass rusher, and a player like Texas Tech star David Bailey, who's already racked up 11.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, would be the perfect addition for any team.

The Rams are rounding into form as they picked up their 3rd straight win after a shaky start to the year on Sunday. If Matthew Stafford returns next season, the Rams will need to continue surrounding him with elite weapons. Jordyn Tyson has been a star two seasons in a row, and adding him to a room with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams would make this team impossible to watch.

CJ Stroud left Sunday's game with an injury, and while it wasn't the offensive line's fault, the top priority should be protecting him. Caleb Lomu is one of the best offensive tackles in the Country, and he can instantly step in and give this team a blue-chip player on the offensive line.

The Dallas Cowboys' biggest needs lie on defense, as they already had some issues before they chose to trade away Micah Parsons. In a Division with AJ Brown, Malik Nabers, DeVonta Smith, and Terry McLaurin, the Cowboys could use a star cornerback as Trevon Diggs ages. Mansoor Delane has emerged as one of the most elite defensive backs in the Country after transferring to LSU, and he'd be a great upgrade for this defense.

JJ McCarthy returned to the lineup on Sunday, and we all saw why the Vikings were willing to move on from Sam Darnold. The Vikings' top priority now will be adding players to make life easier on McCarthy moving forward. Nothing would help McCarthy more than giving him a bell cow running back, and Jeremiyah Love's big play ability would help give this team a rushing attack they can lean on.

This weekend was big for Bryce Young as the Panthers picked up a win in his return, and while he didn't have a great game, he did lead the team to a win. The defense needs to improve a ton, especially at edge rusher, as they don't have an elite playmaker off the edge. Matayo Uiagalelei would be a great addition to a young edge room that's starting to grow, as he's shown potential to be an elite player in the NFL.

The Chiefs got a potential look at their playoff future on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills came into Arrowhead and left with a win. The biggest area this team may need to address this offseason is in the secondary, but we're still a long way from finding a true need with this team. When healthy, Jermod McCoy is potentially a Top 5 talent in this class when healthy, and he'd help give this team another elite defensive back.

The Bears picked up a big win over the Bengals on Sunday, but the defense has to be a massive concern as the Bengals scored 42 points with Joe Flacco. The biggest need is an elite pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat, and while he's taken a step back this season, T.J. Parker has all the potential to be a star in the NFL.

The Browns' second 1st Round pick could be used at quarterback, as the offense still hasn't found its footing with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback. Ty Simpson has emerged as a star in his first season as the starter, which has him flying up the board. Simpson would make a ton of sense as he can continue to learn on the job if Deshaun Watson returns as the starter.

Sunday was surprising as the Detroit Lions suffered a strange loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but it's hard to fault this team with some of the injuries they're dealing with. Sonny Styles is arguably the best linebacker in the Country, and he'd help this team improve against the run in the NFC North, which has elite backs in Josh Jacobs and DeAndre Swift.

The Chargers picked up another big win on Sunday, but the rest of the season is uncertain as Joe Alt was carted off the field this weekend. Next season will give the Chargers a great chance to go on a run, and they'll need to make sure Justin Herbert has all the weapons he needs to take the team on a deep run. Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq is one of the biggest athletic freaks in this class, and he'd give Justin Herbert another elite playmaker to work with.

The San Francisco 49ers keep battling through injuries, but it's also clear that this team has some other holes they can't blame on injuries. Kyle Shanahan's offense could use some young talent on the offensive line, especially as the rushing attack struggled coming into this weekend. Alabama star Kadyn Proctor could play tackle or guard in the NFL, but he has the raw talent to become an elite player at the next level.

The Buffalo Bills picked up a big win on Sunday as they knocked off their biggest rival at this point in the Chiefs. When the Bills rarely struggle at times on offense, it becomes clear that Josh Allen could use a go-to guy at wide receiver like he had in Stefon Diggs. Makai Lemon has been one of the best wide receivers in College Football over the last two seasons, and he would give Allen another threat on the outside in a great young receiving room.

Sean McVay and the Rams have built one of the best young defensive fronts in the NFL, which has helped, as the offense isn't as explosive as it once was. With the young talent secured in the trenches, the Rams should take a swing at building up the secondary to make a dominant defense even tougher. Clemson has been terrible this season, but Avieon Terrell is still one of the best talents at cornerback in the Country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason plan will be determined based on how Aaron Rodgers and this team finish the season. Whether or not Rodgers returns, the Steelers need to start planning for the future long-term. LaNorris Sellers hasn't taken the jump many were expecting, but his situation has been so poor that he's still an elite talent that NFL teams would love to develop.

When the Dallas Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons, it created a massive void on this defense that would need to be addressed. This offseason, the Cowboys need to draft an edge rusher to help bolster this unit. LT Overton has been a solid pass rusher for the Lions and could make a great impact against the run.

The Seattle Seahawks are starting to look like a true Super Bowl contender as this team keeps picking up statement wins over Playoff contenders. The defense has been dominant, and they can continue to build on that identity, adding in the secondary in a division with great quarterbacks. Part of the reason Ohio State has been so impressive this season is the jump Davison Igbinosun has taken, as he looks like a first-round talent on the outside.

The Broncos picked up another win on Sunday, but once again, the offense didn't look all that great. This team needs to keep adding weapons around Bo Nix, and Washington star Denzel Boston would make a ton of sense, as he has a massive catch radius and could become Bo Nix's go-to wide receiver.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the best stories of the season, but some parts of their future are murky. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have both dealt with injuries, which leaves questions about the wide receiver room. Chris Bell would be a great addition to this young core with Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, as he can add a speed element that this team doesn't have.

The New England Patriots look like a potential Super Bowl frontrunner as Drake Maye is thriving, while Mike Vrabel has turned this team's identity around. With a star in Christian Gonzalez at corner, the Patriots could further solidify this secondary by landing USC safety Kamari Ramsey, who can play a ton of traditional safety or nickel.

The biggest need for the Philadelphia Eagles going forward is adding talent at edge rusher, as teams have picked off some of their great defensive line talent. Cashius Howell went from a star at Bowling Green to a player with 10 sacks in the SEC in dominant form and could help give the Eagles a threat on the defensive front.

The Indianapolis Colts high flying offense was finally derailed on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers exposed some of their flaws. Chris Ballard has done a great job building this team through the trenches and they may pick for the future and the present picking an offensive tackle. Isaiah World has impressed at Oregon this season, making a jump to a higher talent level and he can grow on the job on a solid offensive line for the Colts.