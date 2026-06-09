3 biggest takeaways from the Brendan Sorsby situation

This college football offseason has already been a roller coaster, and it got even wilder on Monday when news broke that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was granted an injunction by a district court in Lubbock making him eligible for the 2026 season. Despite admitting to placing thousands of sports bets during his college career, including numerous wagers involving Indiana football while he was on the team, Sorsby is currently set to suit up for the Red Raiders this season having to serve just a two-game suspension.

The ruling came as a surprise to many, but it ultimately revealed what the landscape of college athletics has become. With that in mind, here are the three biggest takeaways from the Brendan Sorsby situation.

The NCAA Has Completely Lost Control

All the changes in college athletics has significantly highlighted how little control the NCAA really has. This is now the second major injunction in recent months in which an NCAA ruling has essentially been made null and void, with the other notable instance coming in Trinidad Chambliss' eligibility case. The Sorsby situation is way more shocking though.

Many NCAA rules regarding eligibility, the transfer portal, and NIL are relatively new, meaning there are plenty of gray areas and loopholes that athletes and schools can find. Sports betting is different. This is a long-standing rule that is about as straightforward and cut and dry as it gets: athletes are not allowed to bet on certain sports, especially on their own team or sport. This is a rule that not only exists in college athletics but in professional sports, where betting on games has long been considered the "cardinal sin.”

For the NCAA to be unable to enforce the clearest and most established rules is crazy. The fact that some judge in Lubbock, Texas, can simply override a major decision shows just how little power, if any, the NCAA now has.

Situations Are Situational

This is a phrase that College GameDay’s Pat McAfee often uses and while it may sound silly, it could not be more true in this case. The recent news surrounding Sorsby has led many people to look back at previous cases involving college athletes who were punished for gambling on sports.

Hunter Dekkers 👿

• 366 bets

• ~$2,800 wagered

• One bet involving Iowa State football

• Lost entire season, NCAA eligibility, career



Brendan Sorsby 😇

• ~2,900 bets

• ~$90,000 wagered

• 40+ bets involving Indiana football

• Currently eligible after court injunction… pic.twitter.com/Wl8C1waK6L — Zack Thomas (@TFel922) June 8, 2026

Noah Shannon bet $10 on women’s basketball and never played again pic.twitter.com/OI30juxF2K — depressed Vikings fan (@MVPeterson03) June 8, 2026

In these past case cases, the athletes' actions were not as egregious or extensive, but their names did not carry nearly the same weight as Sorsby’s. The Texas Tech quarterback is the biggest name college athlete to find themself in this type of situation to date. When you combine that with a program that has the resources and power of Texas Tech, the situation becomes very different. With the Red Raiders just bringing in Sorsby as a top transfer portal quarterback and giving him a large sum of NIL money to do so, it’s no surprise that they would do everything they can, in terms of bending the rules or working in the courtroom, to get him to play or seemingly take advantage of what one Texas Tech booster called a “broken system.”

This Will Be a Monumental Moment in College Athletics

College sports have already seen several major changes in recent years that have completely changed the landscape. Think of the introduction of NIL, the changes to transfer portal, and conference realignment. This ruling could be the next major event to spark significant change in college athletics, where the NCAA or another governing body works to regain control.

We have already seen immediate ripple effects with reports that some Big 12 athletic directors have discussed not playing Texas Tech this season and NCAA President Charlie Baker highlighting the immediate need for the Protect College Sports Act. Regardless of what ultimately happens, this situation will likely serve as a turning point in the world of college athletics. It is also almost certainly not the last major development or news to come from the Sorsby case.