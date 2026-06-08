Brendan Sorsby's injunction ruling just cut the powerless NCAA off at the kneecaps

The college football world was shocked in the Spring when it was revealed that Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby was entering treatment for gambling addiction which came with the news that he was under investigation by the NCAA. As details emerged including the fact that he bet on his own games while at Indiana, it appeared that he could be ruled ineligible for the 2026-27 college football season.

The NCAA has held firm in it's judgement, ruling Sorsby ineligible for breaking the clear rules the NCAA has for it's athletes regarding gambling. While the NCAA feels Sorsby shouldn't be allowed to play, it was always going to be more difficult than that as the Texas Tech QB filed for an injunction against the NCAA with his fate to be decided in a Lubbock County Court.

Brendan Sorsby's granted an injunction with a suspension

On Monday Morning, Brendan Sorsby was granted an injunction against the NCAA with the caveat that he'll be suspended for the first two games of Texas Tech's season.

In a statement, the NCAA said the following regarding the ruling in Sorsby's favor.

"The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby's case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome — which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports. The NCAA is committed to supporting student-athlete mental health but must continue to aggressively defend against actions that defraud college athletics and threaten competitive integrity, such as betting on one's own sport." NCAA Statement

The ruling is truly ridiculous, especially with the Judge determining Sorsby's suspension as there's likely no precedent for that level of decision. An injunction is supposed to be granted because there's supposed to be a substantial likelihood of succeeding in court. The NCAA has gambling rules that are black and white, and Sorsby admitted he broke them, yet he'll be allowed to play in 2026-27.

The facts all stack up against Brendan Sorsby, even if you just look at the fact that he bet on his own games he shouldn't be allowed to play. According to the reports, Sorsby placed at least 40 bets on Indiana football while with the Hoosiers across multiple platforms and apps.

Brendan Sorsby has admitted that he has an addiction, and entered treatment which is great for him, and his long term well being. While everyone hopes that Brendan Sorsby betters himself long term, it's also okay to disagree with the fact that he broke the rules, and will be able to play again next season.

This case proves that any power the NCAA seemingly had left is gone, and that any player can break the rules, and find a way back to playing their sport. While many point to NIL and the Transfer Portal as direct reasons for the NCAA losing it's power, it's become much deeper than it appears on the surface.

The ability to earn has made it more appealing and beneficial than ever to play a college sport, especially football and basketball. Players can now fight the NCAA claiming they'll suffer irreparable harm if they aren't allowed to play, and point to financial figures as proof like we've now seen with Sorsby and Trinidad Chambliss.

At this point, the question is what can the NCAA still enforce? Players are already bending eligibility rules with help from the court, and now it appears they can't enforce gambling rules. Will the next step be players taking steroids without punishment from the NCAA because they can't enforce the drug rules?

It's a wild time in college sports, and Brendan Sorsby may have sent shockwaves through the landscape.