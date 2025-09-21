3 College Football teams have a serious quarterback controversy brewing

When you look at a football team the first place you look to see if they're going to be capable of a big season is the quarterback position. At the College level, nailing the quarterback position is the toughest as you are constantly cycling in a new player as they leave for the NFL Draft or the transfer portal.

During Fall camp, there's always quarterback battles that someone wins but, when they hit the field they don't look like the answer. Through the first 4 weeks of the College Football season, we've gotten to see every starting quarterback and some of the backups. Thus far, 3 teams have stood out as groups that are potentially starting the wrong signal caller

These 3 teams have quarterback controversies they need to figure out

Coming into Week 4, the Texas Tech Red Raiders had to feel great about their quarterback situation with Behren Morton. In the first real test of the season, Behren Morton struggled going 12-19 for 142 yards and 2 interceptions. In relief came Redshirt Freshman Will Hammond who made the offense click like we haven't seen this season. Hammond went 13-16 for 169 yards and two touchdowns leading Texas Tech to a massive win. Joey McGuire and his staff now have to spend the week looking at the room as there's a ton invested in this team and if they don't nail the quarterback position it could all be wasted.

The Ole Miss Rebels are already 4-0 with 2 SEC wins but, they may have a question at quarterback moving forward. Austin Simmons made starts against Georgia Tech and Kentucky with 1 pass against Arkansas and is 34-56 for 580 yards and 4 touchdowns with just as many interceptions adding another score with his legs. Simmons was impressive last season in spot appearances but, he also is going to have growing pains as he gains experience.

Lane Kiffin went out this offseason and added an interesting backup in Trinidad Chambliss from Ferris State. Filling in for the injured Simmons, Chambliss has been beyond impressive going 42-62 for 719 yards and 4 touchdowns with another 195 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing.

While Simmons is only going to grow, if this Ole Miss team wants to make the playoff, Chambliss is the right answer in the short term. Chambliss adds a new element to the offense with his legs and as he continues to take care of the football, it has to be taken into consideration.

The North Carolina Tar Heels may have picked the wrong quarterback when they named Gio Lopez as the starter over Max Johnson. The issue is that North Carolina went out and added Lopez via the transfer portal as Belichick's first starter at the College level and there was certainly an NIL price tag that came along with the move. Max Johnson on the other hand was coming off of a devastating leg injury which made it easy in a way for the new staff to write him off.

Through 4 games, Gio Lopez is 42-67 for 430 yards and 3 touchdowns with 3 interceptions while adding 69 yards and a score with his legs. In the Tar Heels two games against Power 4 opponents, Lopez is yet to throw a touchdown while he has 3 interceptions.

Johnson has came in to relieve Lopez in both Power 4 games and has moved the offense far more effectively. In his two appearances, Johnson is 20-30 for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns without an interception. Given the stark difference in the offense when Johnson comes in, Belichick may have to turn the offense back to the veteran rather than his hand picked transfer.