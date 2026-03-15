3 critical questions loom over BYU Spring Practice in a potential Playoff season

BYU football is back and ready to make noise in 2026. After successful seasons in 2024 (11-2, #17 CFP) and 2025 (12-2, #12 CFP), BYU has returning starters at QB, RB, and a solid offensive line, as well as a strong defense - a good recipe to build on a 12-win season.

As spring football kicked off this week in Provo, there were questions to answer:

Can new defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga maintain a Top 20 defense after Jay Hill's departure to Michigan?

Poppinga has some big shoes to fill, but he's up to the task. He's a Bronco Mendenhall disciple, both as a player at BYU from 2005 to 2007, and later on his coaching staff at Virginia. He is bringing that level of defensive commitment to his side of the football for 2026.

He will have a big guy on the line in Justin Kirkland, the former Oklahoma State lineman who brings his 6'3" 335 pound frame to help run-block and disrupt up front.

Will Bear Bachmeier reach another level in his second year as the starting quarterback?

To say that Bachmeier had a stellar freshman season is an understatement. He had over 3,500 yards of total offense, 26 touchdowns (15 passing, 11 rushing), and just 7 picks while leading BYU to the Big 12 Championship game.

His only kryptonite proved to be Texas Tech, so he will need to find a way to be productive should they meet again in Arlington.

With a spring camp in the same offense, his comfort level should be better this time around.

Goals for Bear as a sophomore should be 1. Getting more comfortable in the pocket and 2. Improving his throwing downfield. He should easily reach 4,000 yards of offense in Year Two if those are met.

Can the Cougars overcome significant losses at receiver?

Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Carsen Ryan, the top three pass-catchers a year ago, have moved on. JoJo Phillips is the most experienced receiver coming back, with 14 catches for 161 yards.

But the cupboard is far from bare. Kyler Kasper, a former 4-star recruit, brings his 6'6", 212-pound frame to Provo from Oregon. Two tight ends - Walker Lyons (6'4", 245 lbs) and Roger Saleapaga II (6'4", 235 lbs) will get ample opportunities to contribute along with Codey Hagen, Tiger Bachmeier, Trey Roberts, and Legend Glasker.

Having a dark horse Heisman candidate in LJ Martin (1,305 yards, 12 TD in 2025) in the backfield should help open things up early while the receivers find their footing.

Kalani Sitake has a new contract and added sway in Provo. Can he get the Cougars to a CFP berth?

Two years ago, Kalani Sitake was coming off two years in which the Cougars went 13-12, and his seat was a little warm.

Since then, a 23-4 record, a contract extension rumored at $9 million per year, and added clout give Sitake the security to push BYU forward to heights not seen since LaVell Edwards roamed the sidelines.

Now, the expectations will grow. BYU fans want respect, not just in the Big 12, but nationally as well, which a CFP berth would bring to the program.

With a schedule that has Notre Dame and Arizona State visiting Provo, as well as road trips to TCU and Utah, the Cougars will be tested throughout 2026.

Sitake will push continued excellence and humility, his hallmarks, as well as a stout defense in 2026. Bear Bachmeier's growth as a sophomore, along with LJ Martin maintaining a high level of play, will be key for the Cougars, who have their eyes on a CFP berth in December.