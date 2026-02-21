Ranking the 5 Running Backs who could break the Heisman drought

Running Backs used to rule college football, but in this new era of offense where teams are throwing the ball more than ever, we’ve seen a drastic shift. The shift in offense has made the Heisman Trophy an award most often given to the best quarterback in the Country while we’ve even seen wide receivers break through to win the Award.

The running backs are going through their longest stretch ever without winning a Heisman Trophy as Derrick Henry is the last to take home the award in 2015. We’ve seen incredible seasons from the likes of Ashton Jeanty and Jeremiyah Love in recent seasons that still weren’t enough.

If a running back is going to take home the Heisman in 2026, it’s going to require an incredible effort. While the quarterback talent in 2026 is incredible, there are several running backs capable of breaking the streak.

These 5 running backs could break the Heisman drought in 2026

5. Caleb Hawkins

Eric Morris is bringing some elite playmakers with him from North Texas as he looks to rebuild Oklahoma State. While Drew Mestemaker grabs most of the attention, Caleb Hawkins is the player who will have the best case for the Heisman. Hawkins totaled 1,804 yards and 29 total touchdowns, and while he's going to face tougher defenses, he has all the tools to transition smoothly to the Big 12.

4. Jadan Baugh

Jon Sumrall brought Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner with him to Gainesville, and his gameplan should be simply to "Run the Baugh". Jadan Baugh was one of the few bright spots from last season on offense as he rushed for 1,170 yards and 8 touchdowns, adding 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a receiver. Pairing Faulkner's scheme and Baugh's talent is a match made in heaven that should lead to a massive season for the Gators offense.

3. LJ Martin

Despite losing starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff in a stunning turn of events, BYU was able to play for the Big 12 Championship, falling just short of making the College Football Playoff. Arguably the biggest reason for BYU's success was what LJ Martin was able to give this team in the run game. Martin returns as the best running back in the Big 12 after rushing for 1,305 yards, and if he takes the next step, he could be the Country's best back.

2. Ahmad Hardy

Sometimes, transfers struggle when jumping up a level in competition, but Ahmad Hardy was the complete opposite. Hardy finished 2nd in the Country with 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns, going from UL Monroe to playing against the defenses in the SEC. Now with a full season of experience under his belt, Hardy has a chance to make a massive jump and push for a trip to New York City.

1. Kewan Lacy

The incredible story of Trinidad Chambliss' emergence took away from the fact that Kewan Lacy was dominant for Ole Miss last season. Lacy finished the season with 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. While the Rebels will be in a new offense with the coaching change, the gameplan should be easy, as Lacy should drive this offense even with Chambliss returning.