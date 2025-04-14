3 emerging destinations for Nico Iamaleava in the Transfer Portal

College football fans have seen plenty of head-scratching moments during the NIL era, but few moves have created a stir quite like Nico Iamaleava’s decision to hit the transfer portal.

Just a few months removed from leading Tennessee to the College Football Playoff — which he apparently threatened to sit out then — the former five-star quarterback is now officially on the market.

Iamaleava, who threw for over 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024, reportedly wanted a new NIL deal. His existing contract was already worth millions, but he believed he deserved a raise based not on merit, but market changes. After sitting out practice and holding firm in negotiations, Tennessee ultimately decided not to cave. Instead, Josh Heupel and the Volunteers made it clear: no one is bigger than the program.

Now that Iamaleava’s officially in the portal, all eyes are on what’s next—and a few programs are already surfacing as real contenders. Here are the three schools reportedly leading the pack for Iamaleava in the portal.

1. UCLA

If you’re looking for a natural fit, this might be it. Iamaleava is a West Coast native, and UCLA is in the market for a quarterback. The Bruins would offer him a return closer to home, plus the possibility of a major NIL payday if they decide to meet his financial expectations.

UCLA has the pieces in place to attract a top-tier quarterback, and it's been a while since the Bruins have been competitive near the top of college football. Even if Iamaleava were to join UCLA, that wouldn't be enough for DeShaun Foster's bunch to all of a sudden become College Football Playoff contenders, but it would be interesting to say the least.

2. North Carolina

Don’t sleep on UNC. There’s a massive void in Chapel Hill with most believing that the Tar Heels' best option at this point is true-freshman Bryce Baker.

If that's the case, it would make sense for Bill Belichick to invest in a veteran who could come in and potentially help stabilize that offense during his first season as the head coach and serve as a bridge to Baker eventually taking over in 2026 or beyond.

Would Belichick be willing to put up with some of the shenanigans? That remains to be seen. With Nico, UNC would be a contender in the ACC — likely not ahead of Clemson, SMU, Miami, or even Louisville — but certainly in the conversation.

3. Tulane

This one might raise some eyebrows, but don’t overlook Tulane. The Green Wave has been one of the best Group of Five programs in recent years, and they’ve built a reputation for developing quarterbacks and competing on a national scale.

Adding Iamaleava would instantly elevate their ceiling—even if it’s not the flashiest landing spot. And if Tulane (or a well-funded backer) is willing to throw serious NIL money on the table, that could be enough to make it work.

Would Nico joining elevate Tulane enough to potentially snag that Group of 5 playoff spot? That remains to be seen, but he'd definitely raise their ceiling and have them in the running to et to the postseason.

Read More