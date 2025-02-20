3 historic rivalries that might not survive the new era of college football

College football is undergoing massive structural changes, and while most of the attention has been on the expanded College Football Playoff, the ripple effects could stretch far beyond just the postseason.

Reports suggest that the SEC and Big Ten are working toward a scheduling agreement that could see teams from each conference face off annually. If this happens, it would mean SEC schools will already be playing nine conference games along with a potential Big Ten opponent—raising the question of whether traditional out-of-conference rivalry games are sustainable.

Would it really make sense for an SEC team to load its schedule with yet another Power Four opponent? And, think about this, in this new format, we expect that there would be several teams who are playing play-in games during what is conference championship weekend right now. What’s the advantage of playing a tough rivalry game the week before a potential CFP play-in matchup?

With conferences shifting their focus toward maximizing Playoff positioning, some of college football’s most storied rivalries may no longer be worth the risk, especially for SEC teams. Here are three historic rivalries that could be in jeopardy.

3 historic college football rivalries that might be in jeopardy

1. Clemson vs. South Carolina

The rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina is one of the longest-running and most heated matchups in college football. The two programs first met in 1896, and since 1909, they’ve faced off every year — outside of 2020 — making it one of the sport’s most consistent rivalries.

Clemson, a powerhouse in the ACC, and South Carolina, a member of the SEC, have battled for state bragging rights for well over a century. But with the new scheduling structure, the annual meeting could be at risk. From the South Caroina perspective, if the SEC adopts a nine-game conference schedule and potentially locks in a Big Ten matchup, the Gamecocks' non-conference slots become limited.

With Clemson in the Playoff conversation nearly every season, the Tigers may also hesitate to add another high-risk game late in the year, especially with talks of more regular matchups with Notre Dame on the table for bigger programs in the ACC like Clemson and Florida State.

Could the Palmetto Bowl survive? It’s possible, but if teams have to choose between an extra Power Four matchup and improving their CFP chances, tradition might take a back seat.

2. Florida vs. Florida State

The Florida-Florida State rivalry is one of college football’s fiercest battles, pitting two of the Sunshine State’s biggest programs against each other every season since 1958. The rivalry has produced legendary moments, from Bobby Bowden’s dominance in the 1990s to Tim Tebow’s heroics in the 2000s. It’s a game that defines college football in Florida.

However, the scheduling shift could put this rivalry in jeopardy. Florida, as an SEC member, would already be playing a grueling nine-game conference slate and could be required to face a Big Ten team. Would the Gators really want to add Florida State on top of that for the long-term? Likely not.

From the Seminoles’ perspective, Florida remains a marquee matchup, but they too have Playoff aspirations. If the expanded CFP includes a play-in game structure, would FSU want to risk a loss to the Gators right before postseason positioning is decided?

Think about it this way: If Florida State finished third in the ACC — with a loss in the play-in game — and they were 10-2 overall with a non-conference win over a lower-level FBS team, the Seminoles might still have a shot at one of those final at-large bids. However, if they lost to Florida and finished 9-3, then lost a fourth game, they'd be out of contention for that spot.

This rivalry means everything to fans, but with the new scheduling realities, it could become a casualty of the sport’s evolving landscape.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Dubbed Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, the rivalry between Georgia and Georgia Tech dates back to 1893 and has been played annually since 1925. Though Georgia has dominated in recent years, the matchup remains an important part of college football history, with generations of fans invested in the in-state battle.

But like Florida and South Carolina, Georgia could find itself forced to make a difficult scheduling decision. The Bulldogs will already be navigating a nine-game SEC slate and potentially a Big Ten opponent. Adding Georgia Tech—especially with an expanded CFP on the horizon—may not make sense from a Playoff positioning standpoint.

For Georgia Tech, the game is a massive opportunity to play on a national stage. But if Georgia’s coaching staff and administration believe their Playoff hopes would be better served by dropping the rivalry, tradition alone might not be enough to save it.

Again, this is pure speculation right now, but in the new world order of college football, don't be surprised when some tough decisions are made.

