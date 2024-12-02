3 huge names have now officially entered the College Football Transfer Portal
The madness surrounding the College Football Transfer Portal is already getting underway, and it's only going to be even more wild beginning next week.
The official window for the Transfer Portal this winter is from December 9 through December 29. Additionally, any players whose head coach leaves will have a 30-day opportunity to enter the portal. Players on teams that make postseason have five days following the end of their season to declare for the portal.
Though we're still a week from the portal opening, there have already been a few huge names enter the College Football Transfer Portal. Here's a look at three who will make major impacts elsewhere in 2025.
KC Concepcion did not have the year that many expected him to have coming into his sophomore season. After reportedly getting big money to stay in Raleigh after his All-Freshman season, Concepcion didn't live up to the hype on an abysmal NC State team.
While he may shoulder a portion of the blame, you certainly can't put it all on him. Grayson McCall, who the Wolfpack got out of the portal, didn't prove to be as reliable as they had hoped and the slot wide receiver suffered as a result.
Now, with a fresh start and likely a high NIL payday, Concepcion will look to right the ship elsewhere. As a slot wide receiver, Concepcion is dynamic. He especially could be an explosive threat if he were to get matched up in a system with an elite quarterback and wide receiver room where he wouldn't be the No. 1 guy.
Perhaps the most recognizable name to enter the portal thus far is Miller Moss.
After Caleb Williams left for the NFL, Moss stepped into the starting role in 2024. However, an inconsistent season led to his replacement by transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava after nine games.
Over his time with the Trojans, Moss completed 66% of his passes, accumulating nearly 3,500 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 21 games. His experience and potential make him an intriguing prospect in the transfer portal, where many teams could benefit from his skill set.
Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey has announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Humphrey, a third-year sophomore, started the Bulldogs' first 10 games of the season before losing his starting role two weeks ago. He made the announcement on social media, thanking fans and expressing gratitude for his time at Georgia.
Humphrey, a former four-star recruit from Webster, Texas, was ranked as the No. 19 cornerback nationally in the 2022 recruiting class. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will explore opportunities to continue his collegiate career elsewhere. This season, he recorded 10 tackles and four pass breakups but faced challenges in coverage.
While these three players will probably not end up being the three most-coveted Transfer Portal prospects, they certainly are three names that are already recognizable and guys who can make an impact elsewhere.