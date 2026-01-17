3 keys for Miami to beat Indiana and win the National Championship

The Miami Hurricanes will look to win their first college football national championship since 2001 on Monday night when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Mario Cristobal’s team faces a daunting challenge as they enter the matchup as 8.5-point underdogs despite playing in their home stadium.

Curt Cignetti and Indiana are looking to cap off a perfect season with a national title as the Hoosiers enter the championship game at 15-0, having yet to be beaten this year. If Miami wants to pull off the upset, the Hurricanes will need to have their best game of the season. With that in mind, here are three keys for Miami to beat Indiana and win the national title.

Win on First Down

While much of the focus in football is often placed on third-down efficiency, success on third down is heavily reliant on what happens on first down. Indiana’s offense loves running the ball on first down, and does so effectively with their strong two-headed rushing attack behind a powerful offensive line. If Miami’s defense can win on first down, it can put the Hoosiers off schedule and into uncomfortable situations.

Winning on early downs will also be huge on the other side of the ball, as Miami needs to lean on their strong rushing attack that has been phenomenal throughout the playoff, led by running back Mark Fletcher Jr. If they can do so, it will take a ton of pressure off of Carson Beck which is when he’s at his best. Ultimately, winning on first down will come down to controlling the line of scrimmage and winning the battle in the run game on both sides of the ball.

No Turnovers

Protecting the football is key in any game, but it becomes even more important when facing Indiana. The defining trait of the Hoosiers this season has been their ability to play mistake-free football, which makes them so difficult to defeat because they will not beat themselves.

This key will largely fall on Carson Beck, who has played clean football in recent weeks. However, Miami’s two losses this season were Beck’s two worst performances, throwing four interceptions in a loss to Louisville and two more in a loss to SMU. Taking care of the football is always important, but it is paramount against an Indiana team that thrives on takeaways and leads the country in turnover margin.

Big-Time Players Make Big-Time Plays

Football is a game heavily influenced by X’s and O’s, but many times it simply comes down to the Jimmy’s and Joe’s. In a big game like this, Miami will need its top players to show up. The Hurricanes have the athletes, and this is the type of matchup where the “five-star players" must make a difference, especially in a game that could easily come down to just a handful of plays.

Whether it’s Rueben Bain Jr. pressuring Fernando Mendoza, Malachi Toney creating something out of nothing, or Miami’s secondary winning on 50/50 balls, the Hurricanes’ playmakers need to make the plays on the field. If Miami wants to take down Curt Cignetti and Indiana, The U's athletes must show up in the biggest moments.